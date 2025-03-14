Dol Purnima, also known as Dolyatra, is an annual Hindu swing festival celebrated primarily in several regions of India, especially in the Braj region, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, Tripura and Bengal. It coincides with Holi and marks the last full moon of the Hindu lunar month of Phalguna. This festival is dedicated to the divine couple Radha and Lord Krishna. This year, Dol Purnima falls on Friday, March 14, 2025. The festival of Dol Purnima is usually celebrated on the full moon night or fifteenth day of the Falgun month mainly by the Gopal community and is particularly significant for Vaishnavas, as it is associated with Lord Krishna and Radha. Dol Purnima 2025 Date: Know Auspicious Timings, Rituals, Purnima Tithi and Significance of This Colourful Celebration of Lord Krishna and Radha’s Divine Love.

The name of the Dol Purnima refers to the swing festival, where the Sanskrit word ‘Dol’ means a swing, while utsava means a festival or a feast. Hence, Dolutsava literally means swing festival or swing feast and refers to religious service of swinging the idol of a deity on a swing. In this article, let’s know more about Dola Purnima 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Dola Purnima 2025 Date

Dola Purnima 2025 falls on Friday, March 14.

Dola Purnima Celebrations

In the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Gujarat, Bengal, Odisha and Assam, the idols of Radha and Lord Krishna are taken out in procession in a swinging palanquin, decorated with flowers, leaves, coloured clothes. The procession comprises of music and celebrations with great excitement and shouts of joy or victory and 'Hori Bola'. In the region of Assam, the festival is marked by singing songs, like ‘Phaku khele korunamoy’ by the 16th-century Assamese poet Madhavdev, especially at the Barpeta Satra.

Dola Purnima Significance

The festival of Dol Purnima is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by Hindus across India, especially in Radha Vallabh Sampradaya and Haridasi Sampradaya where the idols of Radha Krishna are worshipped and offered colours and flowers to commence the festivities. On this auspicious day, the idols of Lord Krishna and his beloved Radha are adorned and besmeared with coloured powder.

