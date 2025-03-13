Dol Purnima is a festive occasion celebrated predominantly in West Bengal, Odisha, Assam and other regions. It occurs on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Phalguna month. Dol Purnima celebrates the divine love between Lord Krishna and Radha. It is marked by exuberant festivities, including singing devotional songs, offering prayers and engaging in colourful activities. Often likened to the festival of Holi, Dol Purnima is a time for devotees to celebrate by throwing coloured powders and revelling in the arrival of spring. Rooted deeply in Hindu mythology, the festival holds particular significance for followers of Vaishnavism who worship Lord Krishna. Beyond being a celebration, Dol Purnima symbolises the eternal bond of love and devotion between Lord Krishna and Radha, bridging the gap between the celestial and earthly realms. The occasion offers a unique opportunity to embrace spirituality, togetherness and joy, making it a unique cultural event in India. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

Dol Purnima 2025 Date And Timings

This year, Dol Purnima will be observed on March 14, along with the Holi celebrations across India. It will be from 10:35 AM on March 13 to 12:23 PM on March 14. In Hinduism, the full moon is considered an auspicious time for spiritual practices, believed to enhance the power of rituals and prayers. Holi 2025: How Is the Festival of Colours Celebrated Across India? From Lathmar Holi to Kumaoni Holi, Unique Regional Traditions You Must Know.

Dol Purnima Significance

Dol Purnima is dedicated to the celebration of Lord Krishna's playful nature and his divine love for Radha. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that on this day, Krishna and Radha celebrate Holi and Dol Purnima honours their joyous time together. The festival highlights their love and embodies the principles of devotion, unity and the spiritual connection between the divine and human realms. Observing Dol Purnima purifies the soul and deepens one's bond with spirituality.

Rituals Of Dol Purnima

The rituals associated with Dol Purnima are rich in colour and joy. One of the central rituals involves the Dol Yatra, where the idol of Lord Krishna is placed on a swing and gently rocked as devotees sing devotional songs, chant mantras and offer prayers. This symbolically represents Krishna's carefree, playful nature and his divine presence. The swing is often decorated with flowers, garlands and vibrant fabrics, creating a beautiful visual display.

A significant highlight of Dol Purnima is the playful throwing of coloured powders, similar to Holi. Devotees of all ages gather to smear vibrant colours on each other, embodying the spirit of love and unity. Grand processions mark Dol Purnima in many regions, particularly in West Bengal. Lord Krishna's idol is paraded on a decorated palanquin through the streets, and chanting, dancing and music accompany the procession.

Purnima Tithi

The Purnima tithi or full moon day is pivotal in Hindu rituals. The full moon is believed to enhance spiritual energy and amplify the benefits of religious activities. The full moon symbolises purity, completeness and divine light, making it the ideal time for prayer and spiritual renewal. On Dol Purnima, the Purnima tithi falls on March 14, 2025 and devotees observe this day with great reverence, believing that it purifies the mind and soul and strengthens their connection to the divine.

