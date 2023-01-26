India will celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26, Thursday. Republic Day is a public holiday across India and since it is one of the three national holidays, a dry day is declared across the country. On Republic Day, the country celebrates the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. The adoption of the Constitution replaced the Government of India Act 1935 as the governing document of India, thus turning the nation into a republic separate from British Raj. As Republic Day nears, there are some much-anticipated questions that we come across like is it a dry day in India on Republic Day? Is it a dry day on Republic Day 2023? Republic Day 2023 Wishes in Telugu: WhatsApp Messages, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers, Greetings and SMS for the Important Day.

Well then! First, let us know what is a dry day. Dry Days are days when alcohol is not sold in public spaces and is not available for consumption for people. Bars, pubs, and liquor shops remain shut on dry days. India observes dry days during national holidays and festivals like Independence Day, Republic Day, Diwali, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi among others. Most of the dry days observed in the country are to honour a religious festival and pay respect to the religious sentiments of the communities. Dry days are also observed during election days.

According to the Alcohol Laws in India, there are specific days in India when the sale of alcohol is not permitted in the country. Some are pan-India dry days while others are state-specific. Republic Day is a national holiday and hence alcohol will not be available for sale in liquor shops, restaurants, bars, pubs, or any other place. While making any plans with your friends, keep in mind that on Republic Day or Gantantra Diwas 2023, the sale of alcohol will be banned across the country. No liquor shops, bars, pubs, or hotels will serve liquor on this day, so you can plan your day accordingly!

