Navpatrika Puja or Maha Saptami which is a part of the Sharad Navratri and Durga Puja will be observed on October 22. Navpatrika means nine leaves and hence on this observance, Goddess Durga and her nine forms are worshipped by invoking her in nine different leaves. It is also the same day that the idols of Goddess Durga in pandals are unveiled for the visitors to see and worship. Navpatrika Puja or Maha Saptami is celebrated by inviting Goddess Durga in nine different leaves or stems, of which each symbolises the nine forms of the deity. It is believed that these leaves become a medium of communication between the Gods and Goddesses and the devotees.

List of Nine Leaves Used During Navpatrika Puja

1. Banana leaves symbolise Goddess Brahmani

2. Kachchi plant symbolises Goddess Kali

3. turmeric plant symbolises Goddess Durga,

4. Jayanti Plant symbolises Goddess Kartiki,

5. Bilva plant symbolises Lord Shiva

6. Pomegranate plant symbolises Goddess Raktdakini

7. Ashoka plant symbolises Goddess Sokarahita

8. Manaka plant symbolises Goddess Chamunda

9. Rice paddies symbolise Goddess Lakshmi

Nabapatrika Puja 2020 Date, Significance And Mythology

Nabapatrika Puja will be observed on October 22. Apart from fasting, devotees observe customs like Mahasnan (holy bath) Prana Pratishta and Shodashopachara Puja on the observance. During Navpatrika puja, the nine leaves are given a holy bath, adorned with a sacred thread and then installed near the photo or idol of Goddess Durga. A mirror is placed in such a way that the reflection of the Goddess Durga is seen in it. Then the reflection of Goddess Durga is offered ceremonial bathing. The ceremony called 'Prana Pratishthan' is performed where the idol of Goddess Durga is consecrated. It is followed by Shodashopachara Puja where Goddess Durga is worshipped with sixteen different puja articles.

According to the legends, Goddess Durga defeated demon Mahishasura who worshipped Lord Brahma. And Brahma gave him a boon that no man or animal could defeat him, but there was no mention of women. And with that boon, Mahishasura began destroying the world and to save the Earth, Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh used their grace to give birth to Goddess Durga. He fought for fifteen days and killed him with her trident.

