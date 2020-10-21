Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Durga Puja 2020 Wishes in English: WhatsApp Stickers, Maa Durga HD Images, GIF Messages and SMS to Send Happy Durga Pujo Greetings

Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Oct 21, 2020 09:00 AM IST
Durga Puja 2020 Wishes in English: WhatsApp Stickers, Maa Durga HD Images, GIF Messages and SMS to Send Happy Durga Pujo Greetings
Happy Durga Puja messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

The festival of Navratri is celebrated by following various rituals and traditions across the country. As the festival continues, Durga Puja 2020 will begin on October 22 and end on October 26. People of the Bengali community celebrate the occasion with grand celebrations every year, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations have been curtailed this year. Durga Pujo celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon of Mahishasura after a fierce battle. As Durgotsav 2020 approaches, we bring to you a collection of Durga Puja messages and wishes. People wish their loved ones on the festivity by sending Subho Durga Puja greetings. Ahead of Durga Pujo 2020, here's a collection of Happy Durga Puja HD images, wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send your friends and family. Maha Panchami 2020 Date & Significance: Know More About Bilva Nimantran, Kalparambha, Akal Bodhon, Amantran and Adhivas Rituals During Durga Puja.

Durga Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm in states of West Bengal, Bihar and other eastern parts of the country. Each day of the festival is celebrated with equal enthusiasm. The fest starts with Maha Shashti and ends with Maha Dashami. The festive preparations begin with Mahalaya, the day of invocation of Goddess Durga onto the earth. It is a time of great joy and fervour throughout. You can also be a part of these celebrations even if you don't really celebrate it by sending across your good wishes to everyone. So everyone searches for Durga Pujo messages, Maa Durga images, GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook pictures with greetings of Happy Durga Puja. Given below is a wonderful collection of the same. Durga Puja Images & Pujo HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Durga Puja 2020 With New WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings.

Durga Puja 2020 Greetings

Durga Puja messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: May All Your Wishes Come True During This Holy Occasion. May You and Your Family Be Protected by Goddess Durga Forever. Enjoy This Beautiful Occasion of Navratri With Your Family and Close Ones! Wishing You a Colourful Durga Puja!

Durga Puja 2020 messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: May This Festival Fill Your Life With The Colours of Happiness and Prosperity, That Brings Joy to You and Your Loved Ones. May the Divine Blessings of Maa Durga Be Always With You. Happy Durga Puja.

Durga Puja messages and wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: May Maa Durga Bless You With Strength and Courage to Fight All the Evil And Overcome Any Mayhems in Your Life. Have a Blessed and Happy Durga Puja!

Durga Puja wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: May Maa Durga Strengthen You, To Fight All Evils, May She Give You the Courage, To Face All Upheavals. Happy Durga Puja!

Durga Puja 2020 images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message reads: Sending My Warm Wishes for a Durga Puja That Brings You Good Fortune and Success. May Goddess Durga Shower Her Choicest Blessings on You Today and Forever. Happy Durga Puja!

Durga Puja GIFs

Durga Puja WhatsApp Stickers

The new trend of sending across messages is through WhatsApp Stickers. The feature is immensely loved by app users. So there are several applications which make special sticker packs for the festival. You can download these Durga Puja stickers for free and send them via the messaging application.

There are delicious feasts organised everywhere, people meet and greet with their friends, family and bond over the festive time. Many people go Durga pandal hopping and pay their respects to Maa Durga. We wish all our readers a very Happy Durga Puja!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

