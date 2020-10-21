The day of Dussehra 2020 is almost here and it is time to celebrate the victory of good over evil. Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashmi, is one of the festivals celebrated all across India and holds local as well as general significance. Vijayadashami marks the victory of Lord Ram over the demon king Ravana. Symbolically, Lord Ram represents the virtues of greatness and righteousness. On the other hand, Ravana has qualities that represent evil and arrogance. This is why people celebrate Dussehra by sharing thoughtful quotes on the victory of good over evil along with Ravan Dahan (burning of Ravana effigies) images on messaging apps like WhatsApp or on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. To help you celebrate Dussehra 2020, we bring you a collection of Ravan Dahan HD images for Dussehra 2020, Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers, Ram Ravan Yudh GIF Greetings, SMS, Wallpapers, Messages and Wishes for Vijayadashami and more.

People celebrate Dussehra by wishing each other on this important day. Messages are sent to each other via mobile phones. The message of good triumphing over evil is reaffirmed through these messages. People wear new clothes and do pooja at their homes. On the occasion of Vijayadashami, people remember also the leadership qualities of Lord Ram and try to learn from his life and deeds. The episodes from Lord Ram's life teach us to be humble and determined.

Shri Rama is an epitome of morals and values. He stood for the right against wrong. Rama is often referred to as the Maryada Purushottama, meaning the "ideal man". Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu took birth as a human to eradicate evil forces on earth and restore Dharma in the universe. One who genuinely follows the path paved by Rama will not differentiate, oppress and side with the evil. Let us look at some of the most powerful quotes and greetings that we must follow to be a better version of ourselves.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today is the day that reminds us that in the end, evil always ends and goodness triumphs. Let's remember it always. Happy Dussehra!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Adharm par dharm ki vijay, Asatya par satya ki vijay, Burai par acchai ki vijay, Paap par punya ki vijay, Happy Dussehra!

WhatsApp Message Reads: बुराई का होता है विनाश, रावण की तरह आपके दुखों का हो नाश, यही है दशहरे का त्यौहार| विजयदशमी की शुभकामनायें .

WhatsApp Message Reads: Defeat the Ravana in you by overcoming vices like envy, sin, and rage.

WhatsApp Message Reads: अधर्म पर धर्म की जीत, अन्याए पर न्याय की विजय..दशहरे की शुभकामनायें|

WhatsApp Message Reads: Follow the path of Dharma to win all the battles against evil.

In North India, the ritual of performing Ramleela (episodes from the life of Lord Ram) attracts huge crowds. The Ramleela is followed by Ravan Dahan. The Ramleela contains a dramatic description of how Lord Ram led his sena or Army in Lanka to victory against his opponent Ravan to rescue his wife Sita. The Ramleela also shows the role played by Sita, Laxman and Hanuman in Lord Ram's life.

