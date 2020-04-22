Earth Day 2020 HD Images & Good Morning Wishes: Save Earth Messages, Quotes & GIFs to Share with Your Loved Ones on the Day Dedicated to Mother Nature amid Lockdown

Good Morning Images and Save Earth Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is Earth Day today! Also known as Vasundhara day, every year on April 22, Earth Day is observed to draw attention towards the major crisis that our planet is going through due to pollution and other manmade forces. Earth day 2020 will be celebrated as the 50th anniversary from the first Earth day. Today while we struggle to contain major environmental issues like global warming, pollution, deforestation, oil spills etc., it is extremely important to take action. Only if we collectively work towards a better environment, we can leave a better world for the next generation. On this day, while we sit at home observing social distancing let's spread awareness by using these Earth Day 2020 wishes, images, messages, GIFs and greetings and good morning wishes that say "Save Earth" to spread awareness. Happy Earth Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Earth HD Images, Facebook Quotes and SMS to Spread Awareness About Conservation of Planet.

Earth Day 2020 theme is climate action and you know how big the challenge is currently for us. A lot needs to be done to save the world from climate change. This pressing topic rakes as the top priority in the current situation and is, therefore, is the theme for the 50th anniversary. Climate change can impact majorly on the future of human life and on what makes our world habitable. You can spread awareness using this collection of Earth Day Images, Earth Day 2020 HD wallpapers, Earth Day 2020 wishes, Happy Earth Day 2020 greetings, Earth Day 2020 messages, Earth Day WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, SMS and more. Earth Day Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Earth Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Messages.

The history of Earth Day dates back to 1970 when a group of people which is said to be 10 percent of the US population took to the roads to raise their collective voices against the environmental crisis. The fire lighted by them burns still and you can do your part by spreading awareness about the day. Check out some of the best Earth Day 2020 wishes, Happy Earth Day 2020 greetings and Earth Day 2020 messages:

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Save Our Planet. Save Earth. Good Morning. Happy Earth Day to All."

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Good Morning. Let Us Make Our Mother Planet a Beautiful Place to Live. Let Us Protect Greenery."

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Let Us Make Our Planet Greener and Healthier. Good Morning. Happy Earth Day to All."

WhatsApp Message Reads: "To Understand Mother Earth, Spare Some Time, and Feel the Nature, Experience It and You Would Know It Deep. Warm Wishes on Earth Day to You. Good Morning"

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Earth Day Is the Day of Celebration and Making Promises To Make It a Happier, Healthier and Greener Planet for Generations to Come. Happy Earth Day! Good Morning."

We are amid a pandemic and while the coronavirus lockdown requires us to maintain social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus, let's still keep up with the awareness. Let's make sure more and more people know about the day and can help work towards changing the world. Let's use digital media and various social media platforms to remain connected and spread awareness.