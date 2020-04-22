Happy Earth Day 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Earth HD Images, Facebook Quotes and SMS to Spread Awareness About Conservation of Planet

Happy Earth Day greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Earth Day to everyone. April 22 every year is marked as Earth Day or the International Mother Earth Day. First celebrated in the year 1970, it is the 50th Earth Day celebration this year. This observance is celebrated by more than 190 countries in the world. Several international communities and environmental activists observe this occasion with zeal and passion. There are several workshops, seminars, and exhibitions, where people are educated, and encouraged about environmental problems, and how they contribute to doing their bit for Mother Nature. And one of the ways of marking this day is to send Earth Day messages, images, greetings and quotes appreciating nature or mother earth in general. Earth Day Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Earth Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Messages.

Other ways of sending across these best Earth Day 2020 wishes and greetings are through text messages, picture messages, and SMSes too. One can also download these HD Earth Day 2020 pictures, and compile them into making a beautiful Earth Day 2020 video. You can also send across 2020 Earth Day greetings via WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers – which have become a rage amongst the youth – on respective platforms. If you are looking for the top-trending Earth Day 2020 messages, then your search should end here. We at LatestLY present you a list of the most popular 2020 Earth Day wishes and greetings, which you will love to share it with your friends, family, colleagues, relatives, etc.

Message reads: Let Us Promise to Plant One Tree One Person Every Year and We Will Have a Much Greener and Happier Planet to Live.

Message reads: It Is Our Responsibility to Take Care of Planet Earth. It Is Our Responsibility to Handover Mother Earth in a Healthier Shape to Our Coming Generation. Let Us Work to Make It a Better Place. Happy Earth Day.

Message reads: It Is Our Responsibility to Handover Earth in a Healthier Form to Our Coming Generation. Let Us Work Together Make It a Better Place. Happy Earth Day!

Message reads: Earth Has Always Given Us Every Comfort and Necessity of Life. It Takes Care of Everyone Like a Mother and We Must Also Protect It and Care for It in the Best Way. Happy Earth Day.

Message reads: Earth Has Always Been a Generous Mother. She Has Always Provided Us With Food, Shelter and Happiness. Let Us Return Her Favour by Preserving and Protecting Her. Happy Earth Day.

Happy Earth Day WhatsApp Stickers

You can celebrate this observance by wishing your closed ones 'Happy Earth Day' through WhatsApp Stickers. Download Earth day WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it your loved ones. Click on this link for the latest stickers.

The recent Coronavirus outbreak would not allow grandeur festivities this time around. However, there’s a lot more to do, on this Earth Day and later, when it comes to preserving the essence of the planet. The pandemic has brought devastation to the human race, but it has come as a boon to the environment. We at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy Earth Day 2020’ and hope you do your bit in making this planet a safe, secure, and serene place to live in coming days.