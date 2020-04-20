Earth Day Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Earth Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Messages

Happy Earth Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

From religious festivals to international days, we celebrate all events with utmost passion and joy. But there is one celebration that is above all. It is Earth Day. Earth supports life. So far, the only planet inhabited by humans. So, you know it is essential. The annual event of Earth Day takes place on April 22, which also sees observance of International Mother Earth Day. With Earth Day 2020 fast approaching, people have already begun with raising awareness on saving the planet and demonstrating support for environmental protection. One of the many ways to do so is talking about it. And for that, people share wishes, quotes, and images with each other. We bring you a collection of Earth Day Images, Earth Day 2020 HD wallpapers, Earth Day 2020 wishes, Happy Earth Day 2020 greetings, Earth Day 2020 messages, Earth Day WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, SMS and more. Earth Day 2020: What Is the Theme? Why Do We Celebrate Earth Day? FAQs on The Day Dedicated to Environmental Protection Answered.

Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 that "brought 20 million Americans out into the spring sunshine for peaceful demonstrations in favour of environmental reform." President Richard Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon planted a tree on the White House South Lawn to recognize the first Earth Day. The global event now witnesses a celebration across more than 193 countries. Every year there is a dedicated them and Earth Day 2020 them is "climate action". Climate change represents the biggest challenge to the future of humanity and the life-support systems that make our world habitable. You can learn more about Earth Day 2020 theme, history, and significance here.

And if you are searching for Earth Day greetings and images, you can scroll down. Search engine platforms are flooded with requests for Earth Day slogans, Earth Day activities, Earth Day wishes, Happy Earth Day wishes images, World Earth Day wishes, best Earth Day wishes, Earth Day images with quotes for free, Earth Day HD images download, Earth Day greetings, Earth Day messages, Happy Earth Day quotes, and more.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Save Our Planet. Save Earth. Happy Earth Day to All

WhatsApp Message Reads: Earth Day Is the Day of Celebration and Making Promises. to Make It a Happier, Healthier and Greener Planet for Generations to Come. Happy Earth Day!!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Planting Trees Is the Best Day of Spreading Love, Prosperity and Harmony. Let Us All Work Together to Take Care of Mother Earth With Lots of Love. Wishing You Happy Earth Day.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Go Green and Make Our Earth a Beautiful Place to Live. Happy Earth Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Do Not Inherit the Earth From Our Ancestors, We Borrow It From Our Children. Happy Earth Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Take Good Care of Your Earth Earth Protect Us We Must Protect It Too. Happy Earth Day!

How to Download Earth Day WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Earth Day WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store, a platform that has several apps providing options to download Earth Day images, Earth Day greetings, Earth Day 2020 messages and more in addition to colourful stickers for WhatsApp. HERE is the link to download Earth Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers. We wish everyone across the globe a very Happy Earth Day 2020.