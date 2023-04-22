Earth Day is annually commemorated on April 22. It is an annual event to demonstrate environmental protection. Earth Day was first observed on April 22, 1970; every year since, it has been celebrated with a different theme. Earth Day 2023 theme is "Invest in our planet." As you celebrate Earth Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of quotes, greetings, wishes and messages you can share with all your friends and family to raise awareness about the day.

At a UNESCO conference in 1969, peace activist John McConnell proposed a day to honour the earth and the concept of peace to be observed on March 21, 1970, the spring equinox. The day was later sanctioned and signed by General U Thant. After a month, Senator Gaylord Nelson proposed holding a nationwide environment teach-in on April 22, 1970. He hired a young activist Denis Hayes to be the National Coordinator, and both together named the event Earth Day. Here is a collection of quotes you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to raise awareness about the important day.

Earth Day Greetings (File Image)

Earth Day 2023 Wishes: The Earth Will Save You if You Keep the Earth. Happy 2023 Earth Day.

Earth Day Greetings (File Image)

Earth Day 2023 Wishes: Dear, Happy Earth Day. May You Always Be Able To Appreciate and Enjoy Nature?

Earth Day Greetings (File Image)

Earth Day 2023 Wishes: I Hope You All Have a Wonderful Earth Day. Please Take Care of the Soil for Your Benefit.

Earth Day Greetings (File Image)

Earth Day 2023 Wishes: Happy Earth Day to Everyone! We Must Safeguard and Preserve Our Only Home.

Earth Day Greetings (File Image)

Earth Day 2023 Wishes: To You, a Happy Earth Day. Let's Create a Better Planet for Us and Our Future Generations.

Earth Day 2023 Wishes, WhatsApp Status Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers for the Annual Event

The first Earth Day event in 1970 got massive support and witnessed approximately 20 million people on the street. It remains the largest single-day protest in human history. Wishing everyone a Happy Earth Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2023 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).