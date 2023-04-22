Earth Day is an annual event observed for the protection of the environment. It is observed every year on April 22. Earth Day is an important day observed worldwide for environmental protection. It was first observed in 1970 and, till today, is the largest single-day human protest. On this day, people share messages about protecting the environment with their friends and family and raise awareness about Earth Day. As you observe Earth Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Earth Day 2023 images, Happy Earth Day 2023 messages, Earth Day HD wallpapers and Happy Earth Day 2023 greetings you can download and share with all your near and dear ones.

Every year, Earth Day is observed with a unique theme targeting various issues like environmental degradation. The theme for Earth Day 2023 is "Invest in Our Planet." This year, Earth Day will mark the 53rd celebration of Earth Day. Here is a collection of messages and wishes you can download and share with all your friends and family.

Happy Earth Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Earth Will Save You if You Keep the Earth. Happy 2023 Earth Day.

Happy Earth Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear, Happy Earth Day. May You Always Be Able To Appreciate and Enjoy Nature?

Happy Earth Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope You All Have a Wonderful Earth Day. Please Take Care of the Soil for Your Benefit.

Happy Earth Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Earth Day to Everyone! We Must Safeguard and Preserve Our Only Home.

Happy Earth Day 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: To You, a Happy Earth Day. Let's Create a Better Planet for Us and Our Future Generations.

Earth Day celebration was proposed at a UNESCO conference in 1969 by peace activist John McConnell in honour of the earth and as a concept of peace. It was later sanctioned and signed by General U Thant, and Senator Gaylord Nelson proposed the idea to celebrate it every year on April 22. Wishing everyone a Happy Earth Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2023 07:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).