Riyadh, June 17: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries will look for the moon in the evening of June 18. The moon sighting will be conducted to determine the start of Dhul Hijjah 1444 month, the last month of the Islamic calendar, and Eid al-Adha 2023 date in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries. Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid or Eid Ul Azha, is the second major festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

The Islamic calendar is a lunar calendar, which means that it is based on the cycles of the moon. Each month begins with the sighting of the new moon. If the new moon is sighted on the evening of the 29th day of the previous month, then the following day is the first day of the new month. If the new moon is not sighted, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. This means that the Islamic months are not always the same length. They can be either 29 or 30 days long. Eid al-Adha 2023 Celebrations in India: From Lucknow to Mumbai, 5 Indian Cities That Offer Best Celebrations During Bakrid.

In Saudi Arabia, UAE and some other countries, June 18 is the 29th day of Dhul Qadah month. Therefore, if the moon is sighted on June 18, Dhul Qadah month shall end and Dhul Hijjah 1444 month will start from June 19. If the moon remains invisible, Dhul Qadah month shall complete 30 days on June 19. Accordingly, Dhul Hijjah shall commence from June 20. Eid al-Adha 2023 Mehndi Designs: Easy Arabic Mehandi Designs and Beautiful Henna Patterns to Celebrate the Festival of Bakrid (Watch Videos).

Eid al-Adha 2023 Date in Saudi Arabia:

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated by Muslims all over the world on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah month. If the Dhul Hijjah month starts from June 19, Eid al-Adha 2023 shall fall on June 28. In case the Dhul Hijjah month begins from June 20, Bakra Eid or Bakrid in Saudi Arabia will be celebrated on June 21.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2023 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).