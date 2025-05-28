Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid is one of the most important festivals that the Muslim community celebrates with so much great devotion, tradition, and spiritual significance. The other one being Eid al-Fitr. Did you know that the date of the Eid al-Adha is determined with the crescent moon sighting? In Saudi Arabia, the celebration of Eid al-Adha is deeply rooted in their Islamic teachings. On the other hand, on the day of Eid al-Adha, all the people come together and celebrate the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah. Eid al-Adha 2025 in Saudi Arabia is on June 6. Let's learn more about how people in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) celebrate this big festival and when the moon will be visible.

Eid al-Adha 2025 Date in Saudi Arabia

The Eid al-Adha date is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. It must be noted that the crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah 1446 was sighted in Saudi Arabia on May 27, marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah. June 5 will be observed as Arafah, and Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid, will be celebrated on June 6 in KSA. Eid Ul Adha 2025 Date in India: When Is Bakrid or Bakra Eid?

How Is Bakrid Celebrated in KSA?

The big day, Eid al-Adha, starts with some special prayers, which are done in large and open areas like mosques. At this place, all the people, like hundreds of Muslims people, come together in peace and unity. All of them are dressed in their traditional outfits. Muslims come together to cook delicious meals, hug each other, exchange gifts and more.

What Is Dhul Hijjah?

Dhul Hijjah is the last month of their Islamic Lunar calendar. This day is observed when the crescent moon is completely visible in the sky. This month, on day 8 of Dhul Hijjah, all the devotees go to one of the most sacred and holy places, the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Right after that, on day 10 of the month of Dhul Hijjah, Eid al-Adha is celebrated.

Eid al-Adha 2025 in Saudi Arabia

According to the reports of Al Arabiya English and Gulf News in Saudi Arabia, the moon was visible on Tuesday, May 27.

Dhul Hijjah began on Wednesday, May 28.

Eid will be celebrated on June 6.

This is about the celebration of Eid al-Adha in Saudi Arabia, including the dates and how people will celebrate this festival. If you're also in Saudi Arabia, then start preparing for the most auspicious festival of the Muslim community.

