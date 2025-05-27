The crescent moon of Dhul Hijjah 1446 was sighted in Saudi Arabia today, May 27, thereby marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah. As per the moon sighting, June 5 will be observed as Arafah and Eid Al-Adhha (Eid Ul Azha), also known as Bakri Eid, will be celebrated on June 6. It is worth noting that the Dhul Hijjah is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. It holds great significance for Muslims across the globe as it is the month during which the annual pilgrimage, the Hajj, takes place in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The month also marks the festival of Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or Bakrid, on the tenth day of the month. Eid Ul Adha 2025 Date in India: When Is Bakrid or Bakra Eid? Know Tentative Dates for Eid al-Adha.

Eid Ul Azha To Be Celebrated on June 6

