'Eid Mubarak, peeps!' is a typical way to greet and/or wish someone during Eid Al-Fitr. Well, minus the peeps, of course. unless that particular colloquialism floats your boat. Our point is, you might be surprised to learn there are plenty of other ways to wish Eid Mubarak depending on where you live. For Instance, many countries follow the typical way of greeting - 'Eid Mubarak' which translates to ' Have a Blessed Eid' However, it can be myopic to assume that people all over the world adhere to this particular greeting. “Selamat Hari Raya” is the traditional greeting used by Malay Muslims which means “Happy Hari Raya” and Hari Raya marks the end of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid al-Fitr. In Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei, Eid is more commonly known as Hari Raya Aidilfitri (Jawi: هاري راي عيدالفطري), Hari Raya Idul Fitri, Hari Raya Puasa, Hari Raya Fitrah or Hari Lebaran. Hari Raya means 'Celebration Day'. And just like this, there are plenty of other countries, like China, Ghana, Indonesia have different phrases to greet each other during Eid Al-Fitr. Here's how some countries wish Eid Mubarak. Share Happy Eid Quotes, greetings and stickers with your loved ones.

The Arab World

Eid Mubarak - lakum wa-li-‘a’ilatakum = Blessed Eid to you and your family

Eid Saeed – Happy Eid

Aad Eiduk or Aad Eidukum = May your Eid return (again and again)

China - Happy Eid: Kāizhāi jié kuàilè

Ghana - Happy new Eid season: Ni ti yuun' palli

Bosnia - Happy Eid: Bajram Šerif mubarek olsun

Indonesia - Happy Celebration Day of Eid-ul-Fitr: Selamat Hari Raya Idul Fitri

Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia and Thailand: Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri

Iran - Eid Mubarak: Eid Mubarak shaved

Egypt - Happy Eid: كل سنة وانتوا طيبين

Albania - Happy Eid: Gëzuar Bajramin

Afghanistan - Happy Eid: Akhtar de nekmregha sha

As we said, the greetings sure do differ in different countries. So this Eid, maybe instead of a generic 'Eid Mubarak' you can change it up and use the Albanian way of greeting just for kicks. Whatever you use, we hope you have a Blessed Eid.

