Eid Moon Sighting 2020, Chand Raat in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Live News Updates: Muslims in Lucknow, Patna And Other Cities to Look For Shawwal Crescent Today

Eid-al-Fitr or Eid-ul-Fitr is the most important Muslim festival. It is observed across countries with varying celebrations. Eid marks the end of Ramadan or Ramazan, the Islamic holy month during which Muslims fast and pray. The crescent moon was expected to appear in the sky on Friday (May 22), however, it did not. It is believed that the moon will be sighted in the sky on May 23 (Saturday), following which Eid 2020 will be celebrated on May 24 (Sunday) starting the month of Shawwal. As Muslims eagerly wait to see the crescent moon in the sky, we bring to you live updates on moon sighting from the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Stay tuned to this blog to know about moon sightings in Lucknow, Patna and other cities of two northern Indian states. Eid Moon Sighting in India, Chand Raat 2020 Live News Updates.

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle where-in a month is either 29 or 30-day long. The duration of a month is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, hence Chaad Raat holds much importance. The sighting of the moon marks the end of Ramadan also known as Ramzan, and the beginning of Shawwal month. Read Here For Moon Sighting Updates From Other Parts of the World.

Ramadan 2020 began on the evening of April 23rd and it lasts for 30 days. Crescent moon was expected to appear in the skies on May 22 (Friday), but it did not. Hence moon sighting is now expected on May 23 (Saturday), then the Eid-al-Fitr will be observed on May 24 (Sunday). Eid, an auspicious festival of the Muslims is celebrated with grand festivities across countries. People meet their loved ones and prepare an array of dishes. While celebrations have been curtailed this year due to the lockdown, you can still wish each other with Eid Mubarak messages and keep up the essence of the day.