Employee Appreciation Day 2020: Date and Significance of Day to Appreciate Your Employees for Their Hard Work

Employee Appreciation Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Every year the first Friday of March is celebrated as the Employee Appreciation Day. This year, Employee Appreciation Day will be observed on Friday, March 5. This day was created with the goal of strengthening the relationship between the employer and employee. While not every company celebrates it, some can go the extra mile to observe it. It is an unofficial holiday mostly celebrated in countries like the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada. Michigan Company CEO Lee Schoenherr Gives $4 Million as Bonus, Each Employee to Get Average $20,000!

This day has become an opportunity for CEOs, managers, HR and supervisors to remember the value of their employees and recognise their efforts. Some studies have shown that recognition and appreciation of employees can boost their morale and increase productivity. This factor has encouraged more and more firms to celebrate this day. Ideal Visa Consultancy CEO's Open Letter to Employees on Choosing Family Over Work Goes Viral, Not Everybody Agrees.

Here Are Few Ways to Celebrate 'Employee Appreciation Day 2020'

Reward gift vouchers and hampers to the employees for their hard work

Lunch, breakfast or dinner can be organised for the workers

Employees can be personally appreciated to strengthened their morale

Friendly Competition with workforce

Employee Appreciation Day was founded by Bob Nelson, along with his publishing company, Workman Publishing. The main motive of creating this day was to strengthen the bond between employers and employees. Some firms also reward leave to their employees for their hard work.