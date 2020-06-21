Father's Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. Father's Day 2020 will fall on June 21. This occasion is observed to appreciate every father of this world and value efforts of male parenting. Try your best to make this day wonderful for your father by making him feel special. Your father would always value your company and the respect you pay him, therefore, make sure that you spend maximum time with your dad on Father's Day 2020. In this article, we will help you with Happy Father's Day 2020 wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings, GIF and SMS to honour your dad. Father’s Day 2020 Wishes From Son and Daughter: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Quotes, Greetings and SMS to Send Lovely Messages to Your Dad.

The first Father's Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910, in Spokane, WA. The person behind the establishment of Father's Day is Sonora Smart Dodd, whose father, the Civil War veteran William Jackson Smart, as a single parent reared his six children. US President Lyndon Johnson made Father's Day a holiday to be celebrated on the third Sunday of June in 1966. On Father's Day 2020, if you are with your father, then do some indoor activities to cheer him up on this beautiful occasion. Happy Father’s Day 2020 Greeting Cards Messages From Son and Daughter: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Quotes and SMS to Wish Your Dad.

Unfortunately, this year the world is hit by coronavirus pandemic situation, due to which lockdown is imposed in major parts of this world. This will not let you hang out with your dad on Father's Day on any outdoor location. However, you can bring joys to your dad by sending out Happy Father's Day 2020 warm wishes on his cellphone. From below, you can do a free download of Father's Day images, quotes, GIF greeting, messages and WhatsApp stickers. Father’s Day 2020 Gift Ideas for Fitness Freak Dads: From Yoga Mat to Activity Tracker, 5 Presents for Your Health-Conscious Father (View Pics)

Happy Father's Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dad, You Are Really a Great Guide and Mentor. Thanks for Giving My Life Direction. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father's Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dad, You Have Made My Life Meaningful by Imparting Me Your Wisdom. Wishing You a Very Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father's Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Father Means So Many Things…An Understanding Heart, A Source of Strength and Support Right From the Very Start. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father's Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: When I Was a Kid, My Father Told Me Every Day, ’You’re the Most Wonderful Boy in the World, and You Can Do Anything You Want To. Happy Father’s Day to My Dear Father!

Happy Father's Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Your Teachings and Words of Wisdom Shaped My Life. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father's Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dad, You Have Sacrificed a Lot for Me. Thanks for Everything That You Have Done for Me. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father's Day 2020 GIF Greetings

Happy Father's Day 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

Bring a smile on your dad's face by sending unique Father's Day stickers from here. We wish all dads in this world a very Happy Father's Day, stay safe and always be happy.

