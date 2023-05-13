Mother's Day is an annual celebration that is focused on celebrating and cheering on the support systems in our lives who give us their everything and expect nothing in return - mothers. Mother's Day 2023 will be celebrated on May 14 in India. Mother's Day Date varies in different counties, and the celebrations usually revolve around showering our moms with all the love and attention. Buying Mother's Day special gifts, planning ​​Mother's Day lunch dates, and sharing Happy Mother's Day 2023 wishes and messages are all part of the overall celebration. As we prepare to welcome Mother's Day 2023 with some unique and fun plans, here is everything you need to know about Mother’s Day 2023, how to celebrate this day and why it is important.

When is Mother's Day 2023?

Mother's Day 2023 will be celebrated on May 14. This annual observance occurs on the second Sunday in the month of May in India. The exact date of Mother's Day is different in different countries. However, India, the US and many others celebrate Mother's Day on the second Sunday in May.

Significance of Mother's Day

Mother's Day is a significant observance as it gives people the opportunity to take time from their regular busy days and recognise and appreciate all the effort that moms put in to make our everyday life easier. On the occasion of Mother's Day, not only do people celebrate their moms, but they also go out of their way to appreciate them and shower them with unique gifts. Many people also plan elaborate celebrations on Mother's Day.

It is essential to highlight that the celebration of Mother's Day applies to any motherly figures in your life who have been there for you through thick and thin and taken care of you in a way that moms are expected to. The main motto of this day is to make those silent and resilient heroes who push us to be better by just always being there.

