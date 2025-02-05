Every year, the Feast of St. Agatha is celebrated on February 5 in honour of Saint Agatha of Sicily, a Christian martyr from the 3rd century. According to history and religious beliefs, Saint Agatha is the patron saint of rape victims, breast cancer patients, wet nurses, and bellfounders (due to the shape of her severed breasts). She is also considered to be a powerful intercessor when people suffer from fires. Saint Agatha is one of the most venerated virgin martyrs in Christian tradition. The Feast of St. Agatha 2025 holds great importance both religiously and culturally, especially in Sicily, where she is revered as the island’s patron saint. In this article, let’s know more about the Feast of St Agatha 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

St. Agatha is also a patron saint of Malta, where in 1551 her intercession through a reported apparition to a Benedictine nun is said to have saved Malta from Turkish invasion. She became the patron saint of the Republic of San Marino after Pope Clement XII restored the independence of the state on her feast day of February 5, 1740. She is also the patron saint of Catania, Sorihuela del Guadalimar (Spain), Molise, San Marino and Kalsa, a historical quarter of Palermo. In Switzerland, Agatha is considered the patron saint of fire services while in the United Kingdom, Agatha is the patron saint of bell ringers in service of the Catholic Church.

Feast of St Agatha 2025 Date

Feast of St Agatha 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 4.

Feast of St Agatha Significance

Feast of St Agatha holds great significance in several countries around the world. The feast is especially significant in Catania, Sicily, where elaborate festivals and processions are held to commemorate her life and martyrdom. This day is one of the largest religious festivals in Italy, particularly in Catania, where it blends deep religious devotion with vibrant local traditions.

Born into a noble family around 231 AD, she dedicated her life to Christianity and took a vow of chastity. Records show that after she refused the advances of a Roman official named Quintianus, St Agatha was persecuted, tortured, and eventually martyred for her faith during the Decian persecution around 251 AD.

