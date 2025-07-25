The Feast of Saint James, also known as Saint James' Day, is an annual Christian event that honours the apostle James the Great. This day is celebrated on July 25 in the liturgical calendars of the Catholic Church and the Church of England. July 25 is also the National Day of Galicia, of which James is its patron saint. Saint James the Greater was one of Jesus Christ’s Twelve Apostles and the first apostle to be martyred. As per religious beliefs, it is said that Saint James was a key figure in spreading Christianity after Christ’s death. The Feast of Saint James 2025 falls on Friday, July 25. Was Jesus Christ Called Something Else? Linguistic Studies Suggest His Real Name Might Not Be What We Thought, Here’s Why.

According to the legends, it is said that Saint James preached the gospel in Hispania as well as in the Holy Land. After his martyrdom at the hands of Herod Agrippa, his followers transported his body by sea to Galicia and carried his remains to Santiago de Compostela for burial. The location of the grave is believed to have been rediscovered by bishop Theodemir of Iria on July 25, 812, during the reign of Alfonso II.

Feast of Saint James 2025 Date

Feast of Saint James Significance

Saint James is considered the patron saint of Spain, and his shrine in Santiago de Compostela, Galicia, is one of the most important Christian pilgrimage destinations in the world. On the other hand, the Eastern Orthodox liturgical calendar commemorates James on April 30.

On this day, various events are held across Spain, especially in Santiago de Compostela, where July 25 is marked with religious ceremonies, parades, fireworks, and traditional Galician music and dance. As per religious beliefs, when the feast day falls on a Sunday, the entire year is considered a Holy Year (Ano Jacobeo), which holds special spiritual significance for pilgrims.

