Delhi, January 21: For centuries, Christians have referred to the central figure of their faith as "Jesus Christ," but have we been calling the "the Son of God" by the wrong name all along? New linguistic studies suggest that the name "Jesus" may not have been used in his lifetime, and the real name of Jesus Christ could have been very different. This revelation challenges traditional notions and invites further exploration into the complexities of historical names.

A report from the New York Post has shed new light on the matter, revealing insights into the linguistic complexities surrounding Jesus's name. According to experts, the name "Jesus" as we know it today would have been linguistically impossible during his era due to the absence of the letter "J" and the phonetic limitations of ancient languages. The report delves deeper into the origins of Jesus’s name and the historical factors that influenced its transformation. Scroll below to know what could have been the actual name of "Jesus Christ". When Is Orthodox Christmas Day 2025? Know Date and Significance of the Annual Event That Marks the Birth of Jesus Christ in the Eastern Orthodox Church.

What Was the Actual Name of ‘Jesus Christ’?

As per the report, "Jesus Christ" was likely known as "Yeshu Nazareen" in his native language, Aramaic. Linguists suggest that this name was common in Galilee during his time, with “Yeshu” or “Yeshua” being widespread among the Jewish population. The name “Jesus,” as pronounced today, would have been impossible during his lifetime due to the absence of the letter "J" in ancient languages. In fact, the hard "J" sound, which is integral to modern pronunciation, did not exist until centuries after Jesus's death. Epiphany 2025 Date: When Is Three Kings' Day? Know Significance of the Day That Marks the Visit of the Magi to Infant Jesus.

The report further explains that “Yeshu Nazareen” would have been the way to distinguish him as the figure from Nazareth, following the ancient practice of identifying people by their place of origin rather than surnames. The title “Christ” was not a surname either, but an honorific meaning “God’s anointed one.” Over time, as the New Testament was translated from Aramaic to Greek and Latin, the name underwent several linguistic transformations, eventually becoming "Jesus" in English.

