Every year, the Feast of St. Anthony is observed on June 13 in Spain. The special day is dedicated to St. Anthony of Padua, who was a Portuguese Roman Catholic priest and friar of the Franciscan Order. On this day, his work and achievements as a priest are highlighted. His contemporaries noted him for his powerful preaching, expert knowledge of scripture, and undying love and devotion to the poor and the sick. Saint Anthony is known in Portugal, Spain, and Brazil as a marriage saint. His feast day, June 13, is Lisbon's municipal holiday, celebrated with parades and marriages (the previous day, 12 June, is the Dia dos Namorados in Brazil).

Feast of St. Anthony 2023 Date

The Feast of St. Anthony 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 13.

Feast of St. Anthony 2023 History

St. Anthony was born into a wealthy family in Lisbon, Portugal. He was proclaimed a Doctor of the Church by Pope Pius XII on January 16, 1946. St. Anthony accomplished many things as a priest. Anthony's fame spread through Portuguese evangelization, and he has been known as the most celebrated of the followers of Francis of Assisi. He is the patron saint of Padua and many places in Portugal and in the countries of the former Portuguese Empire. St. Anthony was known as a patron saint for the recovery of lost items and is often known for some of his miracles involving lost people, things, and even spiritual goods. St. Anthony Chaplets help devotees to meditate on the thirteen virtues of the saint.

Feast of St. Anthony 2023 Significance

St. Anthony is one of the saints celebrated in the Brazilian Festa Junina, along with John the Baptist and Saint Peter. He is venerated in Mogán Village in Gran Canaria, where his feast day is celebrated every year with oversized objects carried through the streets for the fiesta. St. Anthony was born and raised by a wealthy family in Lisbon, Portugal. He was one of the most quickly canonized saints in church history who was canonized less than a year after his death.

