The Feast of St. Paul's Shipwreck is an annual religious celebration observed in Malta on February 10 each year. This day marks the Apostle Paul’s shipwreck on the island of Malta, as described in the Acts of the Apostles (Acts 27-28) in the Bible. According to tradition, St. Paul was on his way to Rome as a prisoner when his ship was caught in a storm and wrecked on the Maltese coast. He and the other survivors were warmly welcomed by the islanders. The Feast of St. Paul's Shipwreck 2025 falls on Monday, February 10. As per records, during his stay, Paul is believed to have performed miracles, including healing the sick and converting many to Christianity. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Many people in Malta view St. Paul as the father of their faith, and hence, the feast reflects their deep-rooted traditions. Even today, the feast continues to unite communities, attracting locals and visitors who come to witness the rich history and faith of Malta. In this article, let’s know more about The Feast of St. Paul's Shipwreck 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

The Feast of St. Paul's Shipwreck 2025 Date

The Feast of St. Paul's Shipwreck 2025 falls on Monday, February 10.

The Feast of St. Paul's Shipwreck Significance

The Feast of St. Paul's Shipwreck is an annual feast and is said to be one of Malta’s most important religious events. This day is not just a religious observance but also a celebration of Malta's strong Christian heritage. It is celebrated with great devotion and fanfare by people across the region. The highlight of the day is a grand procession in Valletta, featuring a revered statue of St. Paul carried through the streets.

On this day, churches hold special masses, prayers, and sermons recounting Paul’s time in Malta and his influence on spreading Christianity across the region. Fireworks, music, and community gatherings are witnessed on this day, making it both a spiritual and cultural event.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2025 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).