We're done with the mushy Valentine's day and it is time for Anti-Valentine Week. It is Flirting Day and as the name suggests it is all about the art of charming your partner with your communication skills. It is celebrated on the 4th day of the widely-celebrated anti-Valentine week aka February 18, and while we at LatestLY, wish you all a Happy Flirting Day 2021, and hope you get your message through, to your loved one, we would also love to share with you what EXACTLY not to say! Anti-Valentine’s Week 2021 Calendar and Full List of Dates: From Slap Day to Break-Up Day, Check Date-Sheet of Not-So-Romantic Week.

But before that, if you wish to share the Flirting Day 2021 wishes and greetings with your loved ones. romantic Flirting Day 2021 messages that you can send your loved ones, then you have got your covered. You can share cheesy Flirting Day 2021 messages through WhatsApp, Hike messages, Snapchat stories, Instagram posts, Facebook statuses, among other social media messaging apps.

The day gives us ample opportunities to flirt with our respective partners or even potential ones so why waste it. Some of the most overused, boring and annoying pickup lines, still exist in society for reasons we will never know. BUT the idea is to make this day all about flirting right from your heart and not recite cheesy pick-up lines that legit hold no purpose and may possibly be one of the reasons your potential partner may avoid you! Here are some of the cheesiest pick-up lines that will only give you cholesterol and not partner:

"Do you know what my shirt is made of? It’s made of boyfriend material."

"I seem to have lost my phone number. Can I have yours?"

"Are you a parking ticket? ‘Cause you’ve got fine written all over you."

“Aside from being sexy, what do you do for a living?”

“If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put ‘U’ and ‘I’ together.”

These are just a few of the hundreds of pickup lines that are all over the internet. So next time, do not search for "pickup lines examples to impress your partner" and recite one of them like a dummy. Just say what's in your heart and maybe be a little funny about it!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).