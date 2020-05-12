Florence Nightingale 200th Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About The Lady With The Lamp That Everyone Must Know About!

Florence Nightingale 200th Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Florence Nightingale is considered the biggest name in the nursing profession due to her path-breaking innovation in health care procedures in the Victorian era. Much of the modern nursing principle are based on her techniques she devised during the Crimean war to save thousands of life. Born in affluent family in Florence on May 12 1980, an early inclination towards philanthropy changed her life forever. She dedicated herself for the improvement of working condition of hospitals and through a series of training centres, she taught other professionals the tricks of her trade. Till date, nurses around the world look up to her to draw inspiration. Florence Nightingale’s birthday is celebrated in various counties as a day to commemorate nurses who strive hard to save lives. How to Thank a Nurse? Thank You Card Messages and Quotes to Send All Health Workers in The National Nurses Week 2020.

On Florence Nightingale’ 200th birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts surrounding her life.

• Since Florence Nightingale was born in a rich family, her decision to become a nurse – a low social status job back in the day did not excite her parents. But gradually they agreed to their daughter’s demands.

• Florence Nightingale was fluent in English, German, Italian and French. She loved writing and majority of her books were published post her death.

• In addition to her nursing skills, she was also fluid in statistics and data management. She created pie charts called rose chart to develop relationship between poor sanitation and death rate of patients.

• She refused to get married despite a number of proposals. Florence Nightingale had decided early on in her life that marriage and having kids was not her way of life and only philanthropy was.

• Her efforts to save hundred of soldiers in the Crimean War made her a household name in Europe. She won international accolades and was referred to as ‘Lady with Lamp’.

• Medical Tourism has Florence Nightingale to thank for its inception as she was one of the first health care professional to travel counties making note of the prevalent health care conditions. She would advise patients to reach out to nations where medical facilities were cheap.

• Florence Nightingale took it upon herself to inform the relatives of dead patients often writing letters containing the sad news.

• She worked with the British Government extensively to implement sanitation laws in the country which tremendously helped in improving the life expectancy of the nation.

• Florence Nightingale was a feminist and advocated the right of women in workforce and pushed for abolition of prostitution laws that were anti woman.

• She fell sick during the Crimean War which ultimately made her bed ridden during the twilight of her life. After her death, she was offered to be buried at the Westmister Abbey but her family declined. Florence Nightingale's Quotes: Remembering 'The Lady With the Lamp' on Her 200th Birth Anniversary This International Nurses Day.

The tributes keeping pouring in for Florence Nightingale several years after her death which showcases the kind of body of work she has left behind. The Lady with the Lamp is an embodiment of selflessness and complete devoation for social service.