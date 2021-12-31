Happy *Almost* New Year 2022! This is for the countries that are mere minutes and hours away from ringing in HNY 2022! Nations such as Australia, New Zealand, Samoa and Kiribati and the Pacific Island of Tonga have already entered the New Year and it's January 1, 2022! And those who are still in the last day of 2021, we bring them a special super-fun bunch of Happy New Year 2022 messages, funny memes, relatable quotes and greetings to share it with their family and friends.

After going through work from home and pandemic-filled 2021, it’s time we got to be positive towards the coming year and pray for a healthy and happy new year 2022. With many new hopes, people have already started searching messages for the coming year. We at LatestLY, have curated the latest messages and wishes that you can send and greet your near and dear ones. Here you can find lovely Happy New year 2022 WhatsApp stickers, HD wallpapers, GIF images and SMS that you can send to one and all for the New Year celebrations. Hopeful WhatsApp Messages, Positive Facebook Quotes, Photos and SMS to Send Greetings Ahead of New Years' Eve.

Funny New Year 2022 Messages for Family and Friends

New Year’s is the time to forget all your fears, drink a few beers, leave behind all your tears! Happy New Year from someone adorable, handsome, intelligent, and who wants to see you smiling always. Don’t ask about my new year’s resolutions because all my past resolutions are yet to be done. Have a blessed new year! My new years resolution is 1920 x 1080. Happy New Year! Spoiler alert–it’s going to feel the same.

It’s time to be thankful for all the bad and good experiences you have been through in 2021 and pray for many more good ones to come in 2022. The bad have made us learn many things and the good ones have added to our memories. Though many might have had a tough year due to the Covid pandemic, but it’s time to hope that with the passing year it all ends. Spreading positivity for the coming year, you can send some positive messages about the New Year 2021 from our collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook photos and SMS. WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Quotes, GIF Images & SMS to Send the First New Year Messages and Greetings.

New Year 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Celebrate the Last Day of Year by Sharing Images, Quotes & SMS!

Wishing people on New Year and such occasions have become so easy with the help of applications like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook. With these applications, you can send beautiful images and stickers to wish your family and friends a Happy New Year. You may download Happy New Year 2021 WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpaper and SMS from our given collection to wish your loved ones this new year. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2022 in advance!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2021 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).