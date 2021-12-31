While most countries observe the last day of 2021 today, do you know which countries welcomed the New Year 2022 first? The Pacific Island of Tonga, Australia, Samoa and Kiribati and some nations in Asia are the initial countries to welcome New Year 2022 on December 31, Friday. As the world enters 2022, have a look at how netizens reacted by sharing Happy New Year Wishes & Greetings on social media. First and Last Countries To Enter New Year 2022: Is Kiritimati First Nation To Ring in NY? Know When January 1 Begins Around the World at Different Time Zones.

It's New Year 2022 in New Zealand!

#WATCH New Zealand's Auckland welcomes the new year 2022 with fireworks https://t.co/kNOsxyniQl — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2021

Beautiful Fireworks From Brisbane, Australia

Happy New Year, 2022 fireworks view from my balcony. St Lucia, Brisbane, Australia pic.twitter.com/Mt5LL8wgv6 — Dao D Nguyen (@DaoDNguyen1) December 31, 2021

Happy Wishes All Around!

Happy New Year! Celebrations are already underway in my hometown of Sydney, Australia. Wishing everyone a safe, peaceful and enjoyable 2022. 🎉 https://t.co/l7hQBNeYMb — Jonathan Gilbert 🇦🇺 (@AusAmbKuwait) December 31, 2021

Yes, Almost There

Soon, it will be 2022 in Australia and East Asia. A Happy New Year to all of you! 🍾🥂🙂 — Tom Pe (@AlwaysWouldBe) December 31, 2021

