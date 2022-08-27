Ganpati Invitation Card With Messages For Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: In the Hindu religion, before doing any auspicious work, the tradition of worshipping Lord Ganesha has been going on for a very long time. Even the beginning of any auspicious work is called doing "Shri Ganesha" in Hindi. Chaturthi date is considered very auspicious for the worship of Lord Ganesha, the god of auspiciousness and welfare. According to the Panchang, the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha of each month is known as Sankashti Chaturthi and the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha is known as Vinayaka Chaturthi. On this holy day, some rules have also been made for the worship of Ganapati. The devotees follow these rules and not only welcome Lord Ganesha, but also host the lord graciously for 10 days. To spread joy on this occasion, we at LatestLy have curated wallpapers, wishes, greetings, Ganeshotsav quotes, Gajanan Whatsapp Stickers, images and Ganesha GIFs to share with your loved ones. Ganpati Makhar Decoration Ideas for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Here’s How To Decorate Lord Ganesha Idol, Mandap and Singhasan for Ganeshotsav at Home.

With the worship of the first revered Shri Ganesha, every auspicious task is believed to be completed smoothly. Although Ganesh Ji is worshipped before every other idol, on the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha of every month, Ganesh Chaturthi fast is observed. It is believed that fasting and worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day gives them freedom from all kinds of troubles. Lord Ganesha is considered to be the destroyer of obstacles and the bringer of happiness. It is believed that on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, Ganpati Bappa comes among his devotees for ten days and fulfils all their wishes. On this great festival, you can wish your relatives (Happy Ganesh Chaturthi) through these adorable Wishes, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 invitation cards, greetings, WhatsApp stickers, HD images, Facebook status and GIF message photos.

Ganpati Invitation Card Template

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Invitation Card (File Image)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Invitation Card (File Image)

Greetings and Wallpapers for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Ganesha Always Stay Your Mentor and Protector and Remove Blocks From Your Life. Wish You and Your Family a Happy and Blessed Ganesh Chaturthi.

Wishing You a Very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Ganesh Chaturthi Wallpaper & Message (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Sending You a Very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Hoping This Ganesh Chaturthi Will Be the Start of the Year That Brings Pleasure, Peace and Good Luck to You.

May Lord Ganesha Bless You!

Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes & Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi. May the Grace of God Keep Enlightening Your Lives and Bless You Always.

Celebrate the Festival of Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wallpaper (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the Festival of Lord Ganesh. Spread the Message of Honesty and Love.

Pray to Lord Ganesha on This Day

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wallpapers & HD Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Vighna Vinayaka Removes All Obstacles and Showers You With Bounties. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to All!

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Greetings, Ganeshotsav Quotes & Wishes for Vinayaka Chaturthi

While establishing the Ganpati Bappa idol on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, it should be kept in mind that the face of the idol should be facing east. After establishing the idol with Ganesha mantras, offering incense, lamp, clothes, flowers, fruits, modaks, durva, laddus, etc. is mandatory and the lord should be duly worshipped. Lord Ganesha is considered the god of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. It is said that by his devotion and worship, all sufferings of the devotees are removed.

