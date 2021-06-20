River Ganga is considered to be the most sacred river in India. Ganga is also known as Papanaashni and Mokshadayini Ganga. It is believed that by merely bathing in the river Ganga, a person attains salvation after years of patience. According to Hindu mythology, the river Ganges resides in the kamandal of Brahma, emerges through the feet of Lord Vishnu, and descends on the earth through the hairs of Lord Shiva. It is said that when Ganga touched the ancestors of Bhagiratha, it led to the flourishment of the region. Thus, the river Ganga is considered to be extremely holy.

However, to convince Ganga Maa to come on earth, Rishi Bhagirath performed a deep meditation for many years. This incarnation day of Ganga ji is known as Ganga Dussehra. This year Ganga Dussehra is falling on 20th June, Sunday. Taking a Ganga bath has special significance on this day. According to the scriptures, Ganga Dussehra is celebrated on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshta month. This year, Dashami Tithi will start from 6.50 pm on June 19 and it will end on June 20 at 4:25 pm. To celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2021 with your family, you can share some latest Ganga Dussehra wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, HD images, wallpapers, and SMS via social media platforms. Let's take a look at some of the best Ganga Dussehra 2021 wishes and greetings here.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ganga Dussehra Ke Iss Pavan Parv Par Aap Aur Aapke Parivar Par Ganga Maiya Ki Aseem Kripa Bani Rahe. Ganga Dussehra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Har Din Aapke Jeevan Mein Le Aaye Sukh, Shanti Aur Samadhan, Shraddha Ka Roop Ganga Maiya, Ko Aaj Tahe Dil Se Pranaam. Ganga Dussehra Ki Dheron Badhai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Har Har Gange! Bharat Mata Ke Hriday Se Nikal Kar Sabhi Paapon Ka Naash Karne Wali Maa Ganga Ko Shat Shat Naman, Ganga Dussehra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sukh Aur Dukh Jeevan Ke Rang Hain, Sab Sahi Hai Agar Shraddha Sang Hai, Ganga Maiya Ke Dhyan Mein Malang Hain, Happy Ganga Dussehra Kahne Ka Yeh Naya Dhang Hai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mere Aur Mere Pariwar Ki Taraf Se Aap Sabhi Ko Ganga Dussehra Ki Dheron Shubhkamnayein.

It is believed that by taking a bath in the Ganga in the morning on this day, a person becomes free from sin and becomes entitled to salvation. However, this year bathing in the Ganga river is not possible due to the coronavirus pandemic, but bathing in the Ganga water at home itself also gives the virtue of bathing in the Ganga.

We hope the above messages, images, and greetings will help you to share your Ganga Dussehra wishes on an auspicious day. Wishing you all Happy Ganga Dussehra 2021!

