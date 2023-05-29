Ganga Dussehra 2023 will be marked on May 30. This annual celebration, also known as Gangavataran, is a Hindu festival celebrating the avatarana (descent) of the Ganges. Ganga Dussehra marks the day that the holy river descended to Earth from the heavens on this day. Every year, the celebration of Ganga Dussehra is a grand affair in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and West Bengal, where the river flows. As we prepare to celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2023, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2023 and more.

When is Ganga Dussehra 2023?

Ganga Dussehra is observed on the Shukla Paksha Dashami, or the tenth day in the bright phase of the Hindu month of Jyeshtha. According to Drik Panchang, the Dashami Tithi for Ganga Dussehra 2023 Begins at 11:49 am on May 29, 2023, and will continue until 01:07 pm on May 30, 2023. The festival celebration lasts ten days, including the nine days preceding this holy day. However, the most important part of the celebration is on Ganga Dussehra. Operation Ganga: A Year On, Here’s Why PM Narendra Modi Named Ukraine Rescue Mission After River Ganga.

Significance of Ganga Dussehra

Ganga Dussehra marks the day that the holy river Ganga first descended on Earth. According to Hindu Mythology, before coming to the Earth, the Goddess Ganga was residing in the Kamandal of Lord Brahma and along with her, the Goddess Ganga brought the purity of heaven to the Earth. This is the reason that on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, thousands of devotees flock to the holy river banks and take the holy dip in Ganga. It is believed that visiting Ganga Aarti and taking the holy dip in the Ganga River can help us atone for all our sins.

While all the states where Ganga flows through are believed to celebrate Ganga Dussehra with great enthusiasm, the main festivals are limited to Haridwar, Varanasi, Garhmukteshwar, Rishikesh, Allahabad, and Patna. Devotees flock to Prayagraj/Allahabad, Garhmukteshwar, Haridwar, Rishikesh and Varanasi to take a holy dip on this day. In addition to this, Ganga Dussehra celebrations are legendary in Varanasi.

