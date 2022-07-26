The pious period of Sawan in the state of Maharashtra will begin on 29 July 2022. The month is dedicated to revering Lord Shiva when devotees keep themselves away from non-vegetarian food and alcoholic beverages. With the holy Sawan maas comes a ton of restrictions and rules. From adhering to the Satvic diet to worshipping the idol of Lord Mahadev and His consort Parvati as per the right tithi and rituals-the month call for some strict practices. According to the traditional Marathi Calendar, a day before Shravana is Amavas which is celebrated with great enthusiasm by Maharashtrians as Gatari Amavasya. Gatari Amavasya 2022 will be observed on Thursday, 28 July. Gatari Amavasya 2022 Songs: Fun Songs To Play As You Party Before Shravan Month Begins in Maharashtra.

Along with auspicious reasons, people also turn down non-veg cravings for scientific reasons. Sawan starts with the arrival of wet weather in many states. The peak monsoon festival increases the risk of ailments that comes from eating contaminated food. To gear for the month-long restraint, folks celebrate Gatari Amavasya. To welcome Shravana 2022 with utmost zeal and enthusiasm, we have brought you WhatsApp messages, HD Images, quotes, SMS and wishes. Gatari Amavasya 2022: 5 Authentic Maharashtrian Non-Veg Recipes To Put Together a Delicious Meal for Family and Friends.

Send these hilarious messages, puns and photos to everybody and call them to celebrate a night full of merriment and banquet. Intrestingly, this Amavasya is observed as Hariyali Amavasya in North India and Gujarat. Gatari Amavasya celebration gets its name from the actuality that people drink so much that they collapse in the gutter! Therefore, consuming alcohol is the biggest part of the occasion that is marked on a moonless night. Feasting on mouth-watering non-veg cuisines that include various dishes ranging from fish curry to authentic black-mutton curry is the most part of celebrating Gatari Amavasya!

