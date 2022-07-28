Gatari Amavasya is the celebration of the new moon day before the auspicious month of Shravan begins for Hindu people in Maharashtra. Gatari Amavasya is a celebration filled with delicious food and some fun drinks and a whole lot of laughter. Shravan month for the people of Maharashtra begins on July 29, so Gatari Amavasya 2022 will be observed on July 28. It is considered to be a month dedicated to the service of the almighty, where people often give up all their vices. Due to this, the day before Shravan month begins is celebrated with fun and enthusiasm and people make delicious feasts and organize fun drink parties with family and friends to enjoy all their vices one last time before the month-long cleanse. To celebrate Gatari Amavasya 2022, people are sure to share some Gatari Amavasya jokes and memes, Gatari Amavasya 2022 funny messages, Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022 wishes, Gatari Amavasya 2022 memes, Gatari Amavasya WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Gatari Amavasya is often seen as a fun and entertaining social event. Before embarking upon a month-long journey of dedicated worship without any vices, throughout Shravan, people often indulge in the most ravishing meals and parties on the occasion of Gatari Amavasya. The celebration of Gatari Amavasya is observed on the new moon day in the month of Ashada according to the Hindu Calendar. On this occasion, people often cook up the most delicious meaty dishes and indulge in some fun parties, as they prepare to live an ascetic life dedicated to worship and godliness. Gatari Amavasya 2022 Date in Maharashtra: 5 Authentic Maharashtrian Non-Veg Recipes To Put Together a Delicious Meal for Family and Friends.

The word Gatari, in itself, hints at overflowing or overindulging in things. Many people also take this opportunity to tickle one’s funny bone by making jokes about drinking, eating delicious meaty food, etc. As we prepare to celebrate Gatari Amavasya 2022, here are some Gatari Amavasya jokes and memes, Gatari Amavasya 2022 funny messages, Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022 wishes, Gatari Amavasya 2022 memes, Gatari Amavasya WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online.

Gatari Amavasya 2022 Messages

Gatari Amavasya 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Kombdi Rassa, Mutton Bhaat, Machchi Aamti Ani Biryanicha Bhaat, Khaun Ghya Sagla Shravan Yaychya Aat. Gatari Chya Shubhechcha.

Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022 Greetings

Gatari Amavasya 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Sukhachi Kirne Yeude Tumchya Ghari, Rooster, Mutton Ani Banva Machchi Curry, Purn Hotil Tyumchya Saglya Ichcha, Gatarichya Tumhala Khup Khup Shubhechcha.

Gatari Amavasya 2022 HD Wallpapers

Gatari Amavasya 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022

Gatari Amavasya 2022 Quotes

Gatari Amavasya 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Gatari Amavasya 2022

Gatari Amavasya Images

Gatari Amavasya 2022 Messages (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Sukhi Machchi, Mutton Rassa, Sagla Gheun Yanda Gharich Basa. Gatari Chya Shubhechcha.

We hope that these messages add to the love, laughter and celebrations that surround Gatari Amavasya 2022! Happy Gatari!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 28, 2022 06:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).