The 10-day Ganeshotsav 2020 kicked off on August 22, Saturday. Amid this period, several other festivals also take place, and one such festivity is a three-day affair worshipping Maa Gauri/Goddess Parvati. The Hindu festival, widely celebrated in Maharashtra is called Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan (also spelt as Jyestha Gauri Puja), Gauri Ganpati Puja and Mangala Gauri Vrat. Some devotees celebrate the day as Mahalaxmi Puja in honour of Devi Lakshmi. This year, Gauri Puja 2020 takes place on August 26 while Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana took place a day before on August 25 when devotees invocated mother goddess in their households. People exchange festive greetings with each other, wishing well for everyone around. For those looking for new Jyeshtha Gauri Puja images, Gauri Ganpati images, Mahalaxmi Puja images, Jyestha Gauri Puja 2020 wishes in Marathi, Gauri Ganpati messages in Marathi, Mahalaxmi Puja 2020 greetings in Marathi, here are some beautiful wishes and images to share with family and friends. Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020 Wishes in Marathi: WhatsApp Messages, Gauri Photos, Facebook Greetings to Wish on Mahalakshmi Gauri Pujan.

Ganeshotsav 2020 celebrations might be dimmed due to pandemic, but that has not stopped devotees from observing the important days and festivities with gaiety and caution. Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan, the three-day Hindu festival commemorates Maa Gauri’s visit to Lord Ganesha on earth. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed, Gauri follows Ganesha to every household he visits and also blesses the house with happiness, health, wealth, peace and prosperity. Women, both married and unmarried, observe Gauri Pujan. While married women worship Maa Gauri for marital bliss and motherhood, unmarried ladies pray to Maa Gauri for the desired husband. It is said that Goddess Sita did Gauri Pujan and prayed wholeheartedly to Maa Gauri to get Lord Rama as her husband. Jyeshta Gauri Puja Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Gauri Pujan Chya Shubhechha 2019 With GIF Greetings & WhatsApp Sticker Messages.

Devotees who invocated Maa Gauri with Jyeshtha Gauri Avahana on Tuesday, now gear up to conduct Jyeshtha Gauri Puja on Wednesday. The search engine platforms Google, Yahoo and Bing, are awash with search terms such as Gauri Puja Wishes, Gauri Puja Marathi Wishes, Jyeshtha Gauri Puja, Jyeshta Gauri Pujan Wishes, Jyeshta Gauri Pujan Wishes in Marathi, Gauri Puja Vidhi in Marathi, Gauri Puja in Maharashtra, Gauri Puja Images, Mangala Gauri Pooja Images, Mangla Gauri Vrat Images, Mangla Gauri Vrat Katha, Mahalaxmi Puja Images, Mahalaxmi Puja Maharashtra, Mahalaxmi Puja Telugu, and more. Scroll down to find them all for free download online.

How to Download Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Jyeshtha Gauri Puja 2020 stickers for WhatsApp from Play Store. As the day is celebrated to worship both Maa Gauri, consort of Lord Shiva as well as Devi Lakshmi, consort of Lord Vishnu, it would be better we give you specific links for Gauri Pujan WhatsApp Stickers and Mahalaxmi Pujan WhatsApp Stickers. So, here’s the link for Jyeshtha Gauri Puja and here’s the link for Mahalaxmi Puja 2020. Here are additional links to download Mangla Gauri Vrat WhatsApp Stickers and Gauri Ganpati WhatsApp Stickers. We wish everyone a very happy festival day.

