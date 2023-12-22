Gita Jayanti 2023 will be observed on Friday, December 22. It is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth anniversary of the Bhagavad Gita, a sacred scripture that is part of the Indian epic, Mahabharata. The Bhagavad Gita is a conversation between Prince Arjuna and Lord Krishna, who serves as his charioteer. It is a profound discourse on duty, righteousness, and the nature of existence. Gita Jayanti is observed on the Ekadashi (11th day) of the waxing moon in the month of Margashirsha, which typically falls in November or December in the Gregorian calendar. As you observe Gita Jayanti 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

On this day, devotees recite verses from the Bhagavad Gita, organize discourses, and engage in devotional activities to commemorate the teachings imparted by Lord Krishna to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. Temples dedicated to Lord Krishna often conduct special prayers and events, and people also gather for group readings of the Bhagavad Gita. The festival holds spiritual significance as it emphasizes the timeless wisdom and moral guidance found in the scripture, encouraging individuals to lead a righteous and purposeful life. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Gita Jayanti 2023 that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day.

Devotees believe that on Gita Jayanti, the divine essence of the Bhagavad Gita becomes more accessible, and the day is considered highly auspicious for studying, understanding, and reflecting upon its teachings. The celebration of Gita Jayanti promotes spiritual growth, knowledge, and the application of ethical principles in one's daily life.

