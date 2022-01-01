Global Family Day is observed on January 1st of every year in the United States. Due to work-life and different reasons people from all over the world complain that they don’t have enough time to spare with their loved ones. The main purpose of this day is for all families to gather in one place on the very first day of the New Year, and welcome the oncoming year with open hands. It aims at uniting and spreading peace and harmony by promoting the concept that Earth is one Global Family so as to make the world a better place to live for everyone. There may be different religions and cultures across the sphere but the truth is all of mankind is a big family that succeeds and survives only if United. January 1, 2022: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals and Events Falling on Today’s Calendar Date.

Global Family Day 2022- History

In November 1997, the UN General Assembly made a declaration that the first year of the new millennium (2000) should see the launch of an International Decade for the Culture of Peace and non-violence for the Children of the World and that the decade should be announced as “One Day of Peace”. In 1999 a formal invitation to participate was sent to all UN member states. The UN established this Observance as an annual event from 2001 onwards.

Global Family Day 2022- Theme

From a broader perspective, the overall theme of Global Family Day is “One Day of Peace”. The theme of 2021 was "Families and New Technologies", which focused on the impact of technologies on the development and wellbeing of a family. This year's theme for international day is yet to be announced.

Global Family Day 2022- Significance

Global Family Day aims to consider and promote multiculturalism, diversity and to aware people of peace, sharing, and harmony. The important day advocated the idea of the World becoming ‘A Big Global Family’, which will ultimately allow humans to surpass all other criteria. The main concept of the day is that, regardless of all the reasons all families should gather in a place on the 1st January and make personal pledges of non-violence, and spread a message of peace and sharing by ringing bells in hope of making society and the world a united as a family.

