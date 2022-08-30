Gowri Habba is a Hindu festival commemorated with great enthusiasm and zeal in Karnataka. Observed in Uttar Pradesh and other North Indian states as Hartalika Teej, Gowri Habba 2022 will be celebrated on August 30. The celebration of Gowri Habba is mainly observed by married couples, especially newlyweds, who get together with the family and seek their blessings for a long and healthy life together. Gowri Habba celebrations are seen as a community event. People often share Happy Gowri Habba greetings and messages, images of Goddess Gowri, Gowri Habba 2022 wishes, Happy Gowri Habba 2022 WhatsApp messages in Kannada and Facebook status pictures with family and friends. People send traditional wishes and text messages that read "Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu" meaning "Happy Gauri Ganesha Festival." You can download all of it for free online.

Gowri Habba is celebrated on the third day in the month of Bhadra - the day before Ganesh Chaturthi. Goddess Gowri is known to be the mother of Lord Ganesha and Lord Shiva’s wife. The Gowri Habba celebration is believed to help married people to seek conjugal bliss and Goddess Gowri’s blessings and protection for a happy and prosperous life. On this day, married women often wake up early, bathe, and dress up in colourful clothing. They also observe a stringent fast - called Savarna Gowri Vratham - to appease Goddess Gowri.

The celebration is significant for newlyweds who invite married women and offer them a traditional gift - called baagina - seeking their blessings for a happy marriage. As we prepare to celebrate Gowri Habba 2022, here are some Happy Gowri Habba greetings and messages, Images of Goddess Gowri, Gowri Habba 2022 wishes, Happy Gowri Habba 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that can be shared online with family and friends.

Happy Gowri Ganesha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu!

Happy Gowri Ganesha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu!

Happy Gowri Ganesha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu!

Happy Gowri Ganesha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu!

Happy Gowri Ganesha (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gowri Ganesha Habbada Shubhashayagalu!

Gowri Habba 2022 Greetings: Send Goddess Gauri Images, Wishes & Quotes on Gowri Ganesha Festival

We hope that these greetings add to your celebration of Gowri Habba and that Goddess Gowri fills your life with all the happiness and love you deserve. Happy Gowri Habba 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2022 06:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).