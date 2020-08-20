Gowri Habba festival, predominantly celebrated in parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu on Bhadrapada Shukla Tritiya is also celebrated as Hartalika Teej in some parts of North India. On Gauri Habba festival prayers are offered to Maa Parvati who blesses married women on this day with a harmonious wedded life whereas to unmarried women she blesses with the desired groom. On Chaturthi date, Goddess Parvati created Lord Ganesha by carving his body with soil. That is why Gauri Habba is celebrated to worship of Goddess Parvati before Ganpati, the creator of Ganesha.

On this day, along with keeping Gauri fast for Goddess Parvati prayers are offered and the incarnation of Adishakti is decorated. In this puja, Goddess Parvati maa is worshipped and a mantapa is set to worship her. The pandal is made and on top, the statue is placed with mango or banana leaves. After this, Goddess Parvati is worshipped. It is believed that Lord Ganesha visits there after you complete worshipping with due devotion and gives blessings of happiness, peace, wealth and prosperity in the house.

What Is Jalagauri?

On this day, Hindu women and young girls wear new traditional attire and make jalagauri or arishinadagauri. It is a symbolic idol of Gowri made of turmeric. The idol is the worshipped with a whole Puja ritual. The goddess’ idol is mounted in a plate, with a cereal (rice or wheat) in it. According to the Vrata, Asthis pooje is to be performed with ‘suchi’ (cleanliness) and ‘shraddhe’ (dedication).

A mantapa, generally decorated with banana stem and mango leaves, is built around the idol. The Gauri is decorated with decorations made of cotton, vastra(silk cloth/saree), flower garlands, and ladies get their ‘gauridaara’ (a sacred thread with 16 knots ) tied to their right wrists, as blessings of gauri and as part of the vratha.

At least 5 baginas are prepared as part of the vratha. Each baagina usually contains a packet of arshina (turmeric), kumkuma(vermilion) , black bangles, black beads (used in the mangalsutra), a comb, a small mirror, baLe bicchoLe, coconut, blouse piece, dhaanya (cereal), rice, tur dal, green dal, wheat or rava and jaggery cut in a cube form. The bagina is offered in a traditional mora (winnow painted with turmeric). One such bagina is offered to Goddess Gowri and set aside. The remaining Gowri baaginas are given to married women.

These days ready-made beautifully painted and decorated clay idols of Goddess Gowri can be bought along with Ganesha statues, at the local market. However, remember we are amid coronavirus pandemic and it is not advised to step out of the house to curb the deadly infection.

