Happy Gowri Habba 2020 Greetings and Images: The second-last week of August 2020 is jampacked with festivals and events. One such important festival is Gowri Habba, also known as Gowri Ganesha Habba or Gowri Ganesha. It is known as Hartalika Teej in north India. Gowri Habba is a Hindu festival celebrated a day before Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi. This year, Gowri Habba 2020 will fall on August 21 (Friday), while Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 takes place on August 22 (Saturday). In the Indian state of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Tamil Nadu, the festival is celebrated with much fun and fervour. You will see people send each other auspicious festive greetings, be it on messaging apps or social media platforms. To add more colour to the festivity, we bring you a collection of Gowri Habba decoration images, Gowri Habba images, Gowri Ganesha images in Kannada, Gowri Ganesha wishes, SMS and messages along with other fun greeting options such as WhatsApp Stickers, Hike Stickers, and GIFs. Gowri Habba 2020 Date in Karnataka: Know Significance, Pooja Vidhanam, Decorations and Celebrations of The Day Worshipping Goddess Gauri Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi Festivals.

Gowri Habba or Gowri Ganesha festival is almost here. While the festival like many others taken place amid pandemic is dented in terms of lavish celebrations, people are ensuring to spread joy and happiness even with limited options. Gowri is another name of Devi Parvati, the Hindu goddess of fertility, love, beauty, harmony, marriage, children as well as of divine strength and power. She is the divine mother goddess. Gowri, the mother of Lord Ganesha and Lord Karthikeya and is venerated a day ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, a Hindu festival celebrating the arrival of Ganesh to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother.

Ahead of festival date, search engine platforms are flooded with Gowri Ganesha festival 2020 date, Gowri Ganesha festival in Kannada, Gowri Ganesha festival wishes, Gowri Ganesha festival images, Gowri Ganesha festival photos, Gowri Ganesha festival decorations, Gowri Habba 2020 in Karnataka, Gowri Habba images in Kannada, Happy Gowri Habba images, Gowri Ganesha Habba wishes, Gowri Habba wishes in Kannada, and more. We have tried to bring all of this for you at one place. You can download all of them free online.

Happy Gowri Habba (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I wish you a very Happy Gowri Habba and I pray for your wonderful life. May all your dreams come true! Happy Gowri Ganesha Festival 2020!

Happy Gowri Habba (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvati be with you. May Maa Gowri bless you with happiness, love, joy, courage and immense peace. Wish you a very Happy Gauri Ganesh 2020!

Happy Gowri Habba (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the divine light of God spread into your life, peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. May Maa Gauri bless you with marital bliss, love from elders and young ones and support of everyone around you in new endeavours. Happy Gowri Habba 2020!

Happy Gowri Habba (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the swings of joy fill your heart with love, happiness and abundant fortune. Happy Gowri Habba to you and your family.

Gowri Habba 2020 HD Wallpapers

Happy Gowri Habba (File Image)

Happy Gowri Habba (Photo Credits: Flickr)

How to Download Gowri Habba WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Gowri Habba WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store. HERE is the download link. These would include authentic Gowri Habba decoration photos as well Lord Ganesha and Mata Parvati pics together.

According to Hindu mythology, Gowri is believed to be the incarnation of Aadhi Shakthi Mahamaya. It is believed that on Thadige, or the third day of the month of Bhadra, Gowri comes home as any married woman comes to her parents' house. The next day Ganesha, her son, comes as if to take her back to Kailasa. This is why married women visit their mayaka or parents' house where they are showered with gifts, love and blessings. Wish all the women a very Happy Gowri Habba 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 01:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).