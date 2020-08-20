We all know about the festival of Ganeshotsav approaching in just two days. But a day before the arrival of Ganesha, another significant observance of Gowri Habba is done by married women. So this year Gowri Habba 2020 will be marked on August 21. It is mainly observed in the state of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Gowri or Gauri, the mother of Lord Ganesha. Married women observe a Swarna Gowri Vratha or fast to seek blessings from Goddess Gowri for a happy married life. Ahead of this auspicious day, we give you more details about the history, significance, shubh muharat and puja vidhi/ pooja vidhanam for this day. When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2020? Know Shubh Muhurat and Important Dates of Gauri Pujan, Ganeshotsav and Anant Chaturdashi This Year.

Date and Shubh Muhurat For Gowri Habba 2020

Gowri Habba is observed on the Tritiya Tithi (third day), Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Bhadrapada. It falls one day before Ganesh Chaturthi. This year, Gowri Habba thus falls on August 21. The tithi for this day begins at 2:13 AM on August 21 and ends at 11:02 PM on August 21.

Shubh Muhurat for Gowri Habba Puja according to Drik Panchang, Prataha kaal puja muhurtam is 5:51 AM to 8:28 AM. Pradosh kaal puja muhurtam is 6:57 PM to 9:08 PM.

Significance of Gowri Habba

Goddess Gowri is the incarnation of Aadhi Shakthi Mahamaya. She is the mother of Lord Ganesha. It is believed that on this day she visits her parents' home. And on the next day, Lord Ganesha comes to take her back to Kailasa. To appease the Goddess, women keep a Swarna Gowri vratha. Married and unmarried women both keep a fast to please the Goddess. While the former perform her worship to seek blessings for a happy married life, unmarried girls pray for a good husband. The observance is similar to the Hartalika Teej observed in North India on the same day.

Puja Vidhi and Celebrations

Women get up early, take a bath, wear clean new clothes and keep a vrat to please the Goddess. A girl's parents send her a few items which they use in performing a puja. They offer a suhag samagri along with grains, fruits and coconut to other women as well. It is said to bring in good luck. Along with that, there is usual visiting each other and exchanging greetings. But this time, because of the pandemic and limitations, people would be celebrating the festival at home. We wish all our readers, Happy Gowri Habba 2020!

