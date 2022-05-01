Gujarat Day or Gujarat Sthapana Divas is the day of formation of the Indian state of Gujarat from the division of Bombay State. It is observed every year on May 1. Here's a collection of Gujarat Sthapana Divas wishes, Gujarat Sthapana Divas 2022 status, Gujarat Day images, Gujarat Day 2022 greetings, Happy Gujarat Day 2022 wishes, Gujarat Day WhatsApp messages, and more to celebrate the day with family and friends.

The formation of Gujarat state from the division of Bombay State took place on 1 May 1960. The States Reorganisation Act 1956, proposed that the states be reorganised on the basis of the languages spoken in those regions. Therefore, one state was formed where people spoke Gujarati and Kutchi and in the other state, they spoke Marathi and Konkani. As you celebrate Gujarat Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Share WhatsApp Messages, HD Images and Facebook Status on Gujarat Sthapana Divas With Family and Friends

Gujarat Day represents the legacy and cultural identity of Gujarat. Numerous events are organised in the state to mark the celebrations of the day. Gujarat has played a key role in the economic development of the country. It was also known as the Jewel of Western India at the time of the British Raj. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Gujarat Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Occasion, I Pray That We Take Our Glorious State of Gujarat to Greater Heights This Year. Happy Gujarat Day!

Happy Gujarat Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Gujarat Day, Warm Greetings and Best Wishes to the People of Gujarat. May the State Scale Newer Heights of Development in the Years To Come. Happy Gujarat Day.

Happy Gujarat Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Salutations to Mother Gujarat on the Occasion of Gujarat Day. Jay Jay Garvi Gujarat.

Happy Gujarat Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Jewel of the West, Gujarat Is the Pride of India. May This Year Bring More Glory and Success to Our Beloved State.

Happy Gujarat Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Gujarat Thrive, Prosper and Climb the Ladder of Progress. Wish You a Happy Gujarat Day.

Gujarat Sthapana Divas 2022 Messages: Images, Wishes and Greetings To Mark the State Formation Day

The Sanyukta Maharashtra Samiti divided the Bombay State into Gujarat and Maharashtra. Gujarat consisted of the people who spoke Gujarati and Kutchi and Maharashtra consisted of the people who spoke Marathi and Konkani. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on Gujarat Day 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Gujarat Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2022 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).