Gujarati New Year, also known as Bestu Varas or Gujarati Nav Varsh is observed On the Shukla Pakshapratipada in the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. This year Gujarati New Year 2022 will be observed on Wednesday, October 26. The Gujarat calendar follows Vikram Samvat calendar system and celebrates Kartik month as the first month of the year instead of Chaitra month. On the first day of the Gujarati New Year or Vikram Samvat 2079, people worship Goddess Lakshmi and express gratitude for a successful financial year, praying for profits in the coming year. As you celebrate Gujarati New Year 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated Saal Mubarak images, Gujarati New Year 2022 HD images, Gujarati Nav Varsh wallpapers, SMS, Sal Mubarak 2022 WhatsApp status, Nutan Varshabhinandan wishes, Nutan Varshabhinandan HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones celebrating the first day of Vikram Samvat 2079.

It is a very auspicious day for all the people of Gujarat and they observe it with great enthusiasm. They visit their relatives to greet and wish them. The day is filled with joy and happiness. There is positivity all around as people begin the first day Gujarati New Year. Here is a collection of Bestu Varas HD images and Nutan Varshabhinandan wallpapers that you can download and send to all your loved ones as greetings for the Gujarati New Year 2022.

Bestu Varas Texts

Vikram Samvat 2079 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Image Reads: This New Year Day, I Hope and Pray That Shri Krishna Restores Peace and Harmony in Society. May No One Suffer From Illness, and May There Be No War. On the Pious Occasion of Bestu Varas, Here’s Sending Across My Sincere Prayers.

Gujarati New Year 2022 Messages

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope This New Year Ushers In Hope, Renewed Confidence and the Willpower To Fight All Odds and Emerge as a Winner. Here’s Extending My Warm Greetings to You and Your Loved Ones. Nutan Varshabhinandan!

Happy Gujarati New Year Quotes

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes (FIle Image)

Gujarati New Year 2022 Image Reads: May Shri Krishna Shower You With His Choicest Blessings on the Beautiful New Year’s Day. A Very Happy Gujarati New Year to You and Your Loved Ones.

Vikram Samvat 2079 HD Wallpapers

Vikram Samvat 2079 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Bestu Varas, Here’s Sending My Warm Greetings to You and Your Family. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

Nutan Varshabhinandan Images

Gujarati New Year 2022 Messages (File Image)

Gujarati New Year 2022 Image Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Bestu Varas, Here’s Sending My Warm Greetings to You and Your Family. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

Happy Gujarati New Year 2022 Wishes for Bestu Varas As New Account Books Are Opened on the Day

Gujarati New Year is the time to close old account books and open new ones. The traditional account books are known as Chopda and people observe the ritual of Chopda Pujan. During the Chopda Pujan, new books are opened in the presence of Goddess Lakshmi. Here are messages that you can download and send to your friends and family as greetings for the day. Wishing everyone the first day of the Gujarati New Year!

