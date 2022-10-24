Vikram Samvat is the historical calendar that is used in the Indian subcontinent and is used to determine the timing and date of Muhurat Trading in the Indian Stock Market. Vikram Samvat is usually 56 years ahead of the Gregorian calendar. The Muhurat Trading for Diwali 2022 is believed to mark the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2079 and will be conducted on October 24 (Lakshmi Puja 2022). On this day, the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) And NSE (National Stock Exchange) are specially opened at the auspicious Muhurat times and trades are conducted by investors, traders and companies. To mark the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2079 and conduct the 2022 Muhurat Trading, many people also share Happy Vikram Samvat wishes, Gujarati New Year 2022 greetings and messages, Vikram Samvat 2079 images, HD wallpapers and SMS for free download online. Gujarati New Year 2022 Date & Significance: From Vikram Samvat 2079 Start Date to Shubh Muhurat Timings, Know All About the Bestu Varas Celebrations.

Muhurat Trading is believed to be a ceremonious and auspicious trading session that is believed to bring prosperity and good luck to investors. All trades conducted during the Muhurat trading 2022 shall result in settlement obligations. The Muhurat Trading on October 24 will be conducted between 6:15 pm and 7:25 pm and the settlement of these trades will be done on October 25 at 8.25 am, when the markets begin. Muhurat Trading is believed to be a very important observance that helps investors and traders to seek the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and ensure continued prosperity in their streams. Here are some Happy Vikram Samvat wishes, Gujarati New Year 2022 greetings and messages, Vikram Samvat 2079 images, HD wallpapers and SMS for free download online.

Vikram Samvat 2079 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online

Vikram Samvat 2079 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: Here’s Extending My Warm Wishes to You and Your Family on the First and Most Joyous Day of Varsha Pratipada. Nutan Varshabhinandan!

Vikram Samvat 2079 Greetings (File Image)

Image Reads: Have an Auspicious Beginning and a Beautiful Year Ahead — Nutan Varshabhinandan to You and Everyone Else at Home.

Vikram Samvat 2079 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Bestu Varas, Here’s Sending My Warm Greetings to You and Your Family. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

Nutan Varshabhinandan 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: On Gujarati New Year, I Hope You Have an Auspicious Beginning and a Beautiful Year Ahead. Nutan Varshabhinandan.

Vikram Samvat 2079 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: This New Year Day, I Hope and Pray That Shri Krishna Restores Peace and Harmony in Society. May No One Suffer From Illness, and May There Be No War. On the Pious Occasion of Bestu Varas, Here’s Sending Across My Sincere Prayers.

Happy Gujarati New Year GIF (File Image)

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) started Muhurat trading in 1957 and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) began conducting it in 1992. Live trading during Muhurat is a tradition that investors and traders have been following for years. Muhurat is said to be a time when all the planets and stars are favourably aligned to bring fortune to market investors. We hope that Muhurat Trading in Vikram Samvat 2079 brings happiness and prosperity to your life.

