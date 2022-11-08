Guru Nanak Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. Also celebrated as Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab and Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on November 8. This annual observance is considered to be one of the most important festivals for Sikhs across the world. From organizing early morning Prabhat Pheris to Langars in Gurdwaras and making Kadha Prashad, there are various ways of celebrating Guru Nanak’s Prakash Utsav. The essence of this celebration is to come together as one community. This is why many people also celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti by sharing Happy Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab greetings, Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 messages and wishes, Guru Nanak Parkash Utsav 2022 images, HD wallpapers and SMS with family and friends. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Date: Know History and Significance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab To Mark the Birth Anniversary of First Sikh Guru.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji is known to be the founder of Sikhism who was born on Puranmashi of Khattak in 1469, according to the Vikram Samvat calendar. The celebration of his birth anniversary is therefore believed to be extremely important and auspicious. There are 10 gurus of Sikhism whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Gurpurab. However, Guru Nanak Ji Gurpurab is said to be one of the most sacred festivals of Sikhism. Guru Nanak Jayanti is a Gazetted Holiday in India. To mark this day, many people organize Prabhat Pheris, the early morning prayer meeting, which brings the community together, as they sing songs of Guru Nanak Ji and revisit his teachings. Many Gurdwaras also organize Langars and distribute Kadha Prashad to mark this day. Share these Happy Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab greetings, Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 messages and wishes, Guru Nanak Parkash Utsav 2022 images, HD wallpapers and SMS with loved ones.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Messages and Wishes

Happy Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Holy Teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Enlighten You and Help You Attain Whatever You Wish For. Happy Gurpurab!

Happy Gurpurab Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Nanak Dev Ji Be Your Guiding Star Through Your Life and May He Shower Blessing on You This Gurpurab. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Make This Day Joyous and Bright! Let’s Celebrate Guru Ji’s Birth Anniversary and Pledge To Follow His Teachings. Happy Gurpurab.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Heartiest Wishes to You and Your Family on This Auspicious Occasion. May This Gurpurab Bring Lots of Joy and Happiness to Your Life. Happy Gurpurab!

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish on This Auspicious Day That Your Life Is Full of Golden Days With the Guru’s Blessing. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

In addition to the celebration of Gurpurabs, Vaisakhi is another important festival in Sikhism. In fact, there are some scholars of Sikhism, who consider Vaisakhi to be the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022!

