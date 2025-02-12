Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, February 12. It is a significant occasion celebrated by millions of people across India and abroad, particularly by the followers of the Bhakti movement and the Ravidasia community. It marks the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, a 15th-century saint and spiritual leader who is widely revered for his teachings on equality, love and devotion to God. To celebrate Guru Ravidas Jayanti's birth anniversary on Magh Purnima, we bring you Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 wishes, messages, HD images, quotes, greetings and wallpapers.

Guru Ravidas was born in a small village in Punjab, India, and he is known for his deep philosophical insights that transcended the caste system and advocated for social justice. His devotional hymns, many of which were included in the Guru Granth Sahib, continue to inspire millions even today. Guru Ravidas’s teachings focused on the belief that God is within everyone, and true devotion transcends material and social divisions. As you celebrate Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025, share these Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 wishes, messages, HD images, quotes, greetings and wallpapers. Purnima 2025 Calendar: Know Full Moon Dates, Poornima Significance and Fasting Rituals for the Auspicious Observance.

The day of Guru Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated with great fervor and enthusiasm, particularly in states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Devotees gather in large numbers at Ravidas temples to offer prayers and sing devotional hymns, also known as ‘bhajans.’ These hymns, which were written by Guru Ravidas, emphasise the importance of living a life of humility, selflessness, and devotion to God. The celebrations include processions, where devotees march in honor of the Guru, singing praises and chanting his teachings. Guru Ravidas Jayanti is not just a religious observance but also a day to reflect upon the Guru’s messages of social harmony, equality, and spiritual enlightenment.

Guru Ravidas’s teachings have had a profound impact on society, especially in promoting the idea of equality and breaking down the rigid caste system. He spoke against untouchability, oppression, and discrimination, stressing the importance of human dignity and unity. His messages continue to resonate in modern society, where social justice and equality remain key issues. Guru Ravidas emphasized that one’s worth is determined not by their caste, creed, or social status, but by their inner qualities and devotion to God. His hymns often challenged the social norms of his time, urging people to look beyond external distinctions and focus on the oneness of all creation.

The observance of Guru Ravidas Jayanti also provides an opportunity for people to engage in acts of charity and community service. Many devotees take part in ‘langar’ (community kitchens) and other philanthropic activities to honor the Guru’s teachings of selfless service to humanity. It is a day that not only celebrates the life of Guru Ravidas but also serves as a reminder to live by the values he espoused—values of love, equality, and respect for all individuals, irrespective of their background or status. Through these celebrations and teachings, Guru Ravidas Jayanti continues to inspire individuals to lead lives of compassion, unity, and devotion.

