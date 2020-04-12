Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2020 HD Images & Parkash Purab Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings to Wish on 400th Parkash Utsav Celebrations

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji (File Image)

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth of ten Sikh Gurus 400th birth anniversary will be celebrated on April 18, 2021. However, there is a planned year-long celebration that kicks off on April 12, 2020. That is why Sikhs and followers of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji have begun with wishing each other with his quotes and images. The special occasion is called Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti or Parkash Purab or Parkash Utsav. As per the Sikh calendar, Guru Tegh Bahadur was born on April 1, 1621, however, keeping the festivities of 400th Parkash Purab in mind, the celebrations have begun well in advance. This is why we bring you a collection of Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti wishes, Guru Tegh Bahadur 2020 HD images, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji photos for Facebook, Parkash Purab greetings, Parkash Utsav messages and more to wish family and friends.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is remembered for standing up against the wrong, even if that meant sacrificing his life. The ninth guru resisted the forced conversion of Hindu Kashmiri Pandits and non-Muslims, because of which he was publicly beheaded in 1675 on the orders of Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s contributions to Sikhism and to the humanity remain limitless. Guru Granth Sahib, the religious scripture of Sikhs contains 116 poetic hymns that were composed by him. He was the founder of Anandpur Sahib and Patiala. Above all, he achieved martyrdom for defending the freedom of conscience and human rights. Guru Tegh Bahadur ji Parkash Purab 2020: Remembering Ninth Guru of Sikhs Also Known as 'Hind Di Chadar' on His 400th Parkash Utsav.

Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life to uphold the principles of religious freedom and amity and was, therefore, rightfully called Hind-di-Chaadar. As mentioned above, the Punjab government decided to commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur''s 400th birth anniversary on April 18, 2021, with year-long celebrations beginning April 12 this year. It had also planned to organise a mega function on his 399th ''Parkash Purab'' at the historic town of Baba Bakala and the concluding function on his 400th birth anniversary at Anandpur Sahib. However, the celebrations were cancelled keeping nationwide coronavirus lockdown in mind. Nevertheless, people are commemorating the event by wishing each other online.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Inspire You to Achieve All Your Goals and May His Blessings Be With You in Whatever You Do. Hearty Wishes of Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2020 to You!

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Bless You and Your Family With Joy, Peace and Happiness for Eternity; May He Inspire Us to Be a Better Human Being.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Teaching of the Guru, Reflect Goodness and Compassion in You And Bring Into Your Life, The Glow of Happiness & Prosperity.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of the Birthday of Sh. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, I Wish to Convey You All My Heartiest Wishes. Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2020!

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All a Very Happy Gurpurab of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji!

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji De Prakash Purab Diya Lakh-Lakh Vadhayian!

How to Download Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers Online?

In this article, you will find Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti images, Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti wishes, Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti greetings, Parkash Purab 2020 wishes, Parkash Purab HD images, Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti photos and more. If you looking for Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, you will find them on Play Store. We wish everyone a Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2020 ki Lakh Lakh Vadhayian.