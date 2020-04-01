Guru Tegh Bahadur ji Parkash Purab 2020: Remembering Ninth Guru of Sikhs Also Known as 'Hind Di Chadar' on His 400th Parkash Utsav

Sri Guru teg Bahadur Ji (Photo Credits: Screengrab/Youtube)

The year 2020 marks the 400th Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth guru of Sikhs. According to Gregorian calendar, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur was born on April 1, 1521. However, as per the Nanakshahi calendar followed by the Sikh community, the Parkash Utsavb of the ninth guru will be celebrated on April 18. Guru Tegh Bahadur was born on Vaisakh Vadi 5, (5 Vaisakh), Bikrami Samvat 1678, in Amritsar to Guru Hargobind Singh ji, the sixth Guru of Sikhs and Mata Nanaki ji. Sri Guru Angad Dev Ji Parkash Purab 2020: Facts To Know About Second Guru of Sikhs On His 516th Jayanti.

The ninth guru had four brothers Baba Gurditta Ji, Baba Suraj Mal Ji, Baba Ani Rai Ji, Baba Atal Rai Ji and one sister Bibi Veero Ji. Tyag Mal was childhood name of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur ji. After the ninth guru exhibited a show of bravery with a sword in the battle of Kartarpur against Painda Khan, he was named Tegh Bahadur. He was the father of the tenth guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh ji. 550 Years of Guru Nanak Dev Ji: Stunning Images of Parkash Purab (Gurpurab) Celebration in India.

Facts About Guru Teg Bahadur Ji:

The ninth guru is also known as 'Hind di Chaadar' for sacrificing his life for the Hindu religion.

The ninth guru was married to Mata Gujri Ji on September 14, 1632.

After the death of Guru Hargobind Sahib, Mata Nanki ji took him and his wife (Gujri) to her natal village (Baba) Bakala near the river Beas.

Guru Tegh Bahadur paid visits to many holy and historical places like Goindwal, Kiratpur Sahib, Haridwar, Prayag, Mathura, Kashi (Varanasi) and Gaya.

Before leaving to heavenly abode the eight guru, Sri Guru Harkrishan ji prophetically uttered only two words “Baba Bakala” meaning that his successor would be found at (Baba) Bakala. After this nearly twenty-two posers and self-appointed successors sprung up in the small village Bakala, which created confusion.

After few months of confusion, in August 1664, Sikh Sangat headed by some prominent Sikhs from Delhi, arrived at village Bakala and acknowledged Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji as the Ninth Guru.

The dispute resolved when trader Makhan Singh Lubana offered two gold coins, instead of 500 which he promised to offer to the ninth guru. Guruji asked for the remaining 498 coins, while others who claimed to be the successor of Sri Guru Harkrishan ji accepted only two.

When Guru tegh Bahadur ji's son, Guru Gobind Singh, (the tenth Sikh guru), was born in Patna in 1666, he was away in Dhubri, Assam.

Sri Guru Teg Bahadur ji bought a piece of land from Rani Champa of Bilaspur and later founded the city of Anandpur Sahib.

In 1675 Guru Tegh Bahadur was executed in Delhi on November 11 under the orders of the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Guru Teg Bahadur ji sacrificed his life for protecting people of other religion. When thousands of Kashmiri Pandits were massacred, and their property was looted on the orders of the then ruling Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, they visited Guru Tegh Bahadur for help. The ninth guru than Guru Sahib made up his mind to sacrifice himself for the cause of “Righteousness” and the freedom of “Dharma”. He was also trained in horsemanship, swordsmanship, javelin throwing and shooting.