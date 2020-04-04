Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Images & Parkash Purab 2020 HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings and Messages to Send on 400th Parkash Utsav Celebrations

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji (File Image)

Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Jayanti 2020 and 400th Parkash Purab: The festive occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur birth anniversary is said to be one of the most important festivals for the people of Sikh faith. Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru of the 10 Gurus in the Sikhism. The day is celebrated extravagantly as Parkash Purab or Parkash Utsav, with grandeur festivities, and in high spirits.

It will be the 399th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, this year. However, the celebrations for 400th Parkash Utsav have already begun among devotees and followers. Guru Tegh Bahadur was born on April 1, 1621, in Amritsar, Punjab. The holy book ‘Guru Granth Sahib’ contains more than 115 poetic hymns which are composed by Guru Tegh Bahadur. He is also known for his brave resistance against the Mughals, after which he was beheaded to save Kashmir Pandits and non-Muslims from Muslims from forced conversions. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur. If you are searching for more information, then you can click here.

People can send these latest and popular Guru Tegh Bahadur birth anniversary wishes and images through WhatsApp messages, Facebook statuses, Instagram posts, Snapchat stories, Hike messages, among other social messaging platforms.

