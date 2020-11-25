The Vrishchika Ekadasi is called as Guruvayur Ekadasi in Guruvayur, Kerala. Ekadasi Vilakku starts a month before the Ekadasi day. Guruvayur Ekadashi is observed at the famous Shri Krishna temple in Kerala. It falls eighter in the Hindu months of Kartik or Mardashirsa which corresponds with Gregorian months of November or December. Guruvayur Ekadasi 2020 falls on November 26. People visit the Guruvayur temple to seek blessings of Lord Krishna. On the festive occasion, we bring to you wishes and messages to share with your loved ones. It also includes Guruvayur Ekadasi WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion. Share these wishes with your loved ones on the occasion. Kartiki Ekadashi 2020 Marathi Images & Prabodhini Ekadashi Wishes: Celebrate Lord Vithoba Festival With These WhatsApp Messages and HD Photos.

The day is observed by following various customs, traditions and rituals. On Guruvayur Ekadasi memorial honour is done for Gajarajan Guruvayoor Kesavan, a celebrated temple elephant alongside Chembai Sangeetholsavam, a Carnatic musical event. On Ekadasi day, the Udayasthamana Pooja is conducted. A grant elephant procession to the Parthasarathi temple is held as it is also regarded as Geethopadesam Day. On Ekadasi after night pooja, the famous Ekadasi Vilakku with elephant procession takes place marking the end of the festive celebrations. Lord Krishna in Dreams Meaning: Here's Why it is Auspicious to See Bal Gopal and What Does it Signify to See God in Your Dreams?

