Devotees who seek blessings from Lord Vishnu, now is the correct time to worship the god even more. After Prabodhini Ekadashi, which marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his sleep, it is time for the auspicious occasion of Guruvayur Ekadashi. Also called Vrishchika Ekadashi or Vrishchikam Shukla Paksha Ekadasi, it is observed at the famous Shri Krishna Temple at Guruvayur in Kerala. Guruvayuk Ekadashi 2020 is on November 26, and there is a lot of devotees should know about the day. This is why, in this article, we bring you Guruvayur Ekadashi 2020 date, shubh muhurta, puja vidhi, Ekadashi tithi, Parana time, significance and celebrations to worship Lord Krishna.

Guruvayur Ekadasi 2020 Date, Shubh Muhurat, Ekadashi Tithi and Parana Time

Guruvayur Ekadasi is observed according to the solar calendar, because of which it might fall in the Hindu month of Kartik or Margashirsha. In the English calendar, the festival day falls on either November or December. According to Drikpanchang, Guruvayur Ekadashi 2020 is on November 26. However, the Ekadashi tithi begins at 4:12 pm on November 24 and ends at 6:40 pm on November 25, 2020. The Ekadasi Parana time is on November 26 from 7:02 am to 9:08 am. The Parana Dwadashi moment is at 9:16 pm on the same day.

Guruvayur Ekadashi: Significance, Puja Vidhi & Celebrations

Lord Krishna, who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is worshipped on the day of Guruvayur Ekadashi. The Ekadashi is observed at the popular Shri Krishna Temple at Guruvayur in Kerala. On the whole day of Ekadashi, the temple remains open for the devotees. They follow a complete fast and engage in prayers and meditation of Lord Narayana. Parana means breaking the fast, and it is done after sunrise on the next day of Ekadashi fast.

Devotees should wait for Hari Vasara to get over before they break the fast. Hari Vasara is the first one-fourth duration of Dwadashi tithi, and it is essential to do Parana within Dwadashi; otherwise, it is considered similar to an offence. The festival is celebrated in huge gusto across Kerala, but because of the current situation, the traditional rallies and gatherings won’t occur, and devotees are urged to mark Guruvayur Ekadashi by following the necessary precautions.

